Britney Spears shows off engagement ring while celebrating fiancé Sam Asghari’s birthday

Britney Spears wants everyone to take a good look at her stunning engagement ring from Sam Asghari .

In honor of her fiancé’s birthday, the pop star posted a sweet video of Asghari kissing her hand, which doubled as an excuse to show off her gorgeous engagement ring.

In the clip, the couple sit on a private jet while enjoying what looks like a cup of coffee. Spears holds her hand up in front of the camera, flashing the big rock and her pink manicure, which is followed by her fiancé grabbing her fingers and planting a kiss right on her ring.

“ May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much,” she wrote in her caption. “My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!”

In her comments section, Britney’s fiancé showed up to clear up a few things, addressing why the engagement ring is on the singer’s right hand if the couple isn’t married yet.

“It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules,” he wrote, adding a red heart. He went on to say, “Also not use to this bougie a** coffee. I like the economy seats much better,” adding a laughing emoji.

While Sam’s birthday isn’t for a few more days, these two are clearly soaking up all the celebration they can. On Friday, the almost-28-year-old posted an Instagram video sharing a kiss with his fiancée after they reached their tropical destination.

“Island love with the lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the video, showing off the scenery for his birthday trip along with a steamy clip of the pair.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016, getting engaged in September 2021.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the singer was “ecstatic” about the proposal, which came just two months before the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Happy Birthday, Sam!