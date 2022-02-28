ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears shows off engagement ring while celebrating fiancé Sam Asghari’s birthday

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqDSG_0eRQPZS600

Britney Spears wants everyone to take a good look at her stunning engagement ring from Sam Asghari .

In honor of her fiancé’s birthday, the pop star posted a sweet video of Asghari kissing her hand, which doubled as an excuse to show off her gorgeous engagement ring.

RELATED:

Britney Spears to write a tell-all memoir in a book deal reportedly worth as much as $15 million

Britney Spears hits back at haters and shares new workout routine

Why Britney Spears wants sister Jamie Lynn Spears to take lie detector test

In the clip, the couple sit on a private jet while enjoying what looks like a cup of coffee. Spears holds her hand up in front of the camera, flashing the big rock and her pink manicure, which is followed by her fiancé grabbing her fingers and planting a kiss right on her ring.

May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much,” she wrote in her caption. “My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!”

In her comments section, Britney’s fiancé showed up to clear up a few things, addressing why the engagement ring is on the singer’s right hand if the couple isn’t married yet.

“It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules,” he wrote, adding a red heart. He went on to say, “Also not use to this bougie a** coffee. I like the economy seats much better,” adding a laughing emoji.

While Sam’s birthday isn’t for a few more days, these two are clearly soaking up all the celebration they can. On Friday, the almost-28-year-old posted an Instagram video sharing a kiss with his fiancée after they reached their tropical destination.

“Island love with the lioness @britneyspears,” he captioned the video, showing off the scenery for his birthday trip along with a steamy clip of the pair.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016, getting engaged in September 2021.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the singer was “ecstatic” about the proposal, which came just two months before the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Happy Birthday, Sam!

Comments / 2

Related
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Had A Sweet Message For Sam Asghari On Valentine’s Day, But She Also Shared A Message For The Haters

If you’ve been following Britney Spears on social media, you probably know that she has spent many of the past few months using it to speak up for herself, deliver her side of some very troubling situations, and downright slam a number of people who she feels have wronged her for several years. There seems to basically be one person the newly freed star has unadulterated love for online, and that is her fiancé, Sam Asghari. Well, while Spears shared a sweet message for Asghari on Valentine’s Day, she also had something to say to her haters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It

Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
shefinds

Britney Spears Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Health Battle—So Sad!

Britney Spears has once again opened up about some of the darkest times she faced during her 13-year conservatorship. In a now-deleted message which she posted on Instagram on February 10th, the 40-year-old “Womanizer” singer said that she was forced to enter a treatment facility against her will in April 2019, and she received the most horrific and “demoralizing” treatment during her four-month stay!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Engagement Ring#Economy
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alex Rodriguez Believes Ex Jennifer Lopez 'Might Start To Miss What They Had Together' As Former Flames Work To Untangle Joint Business Holdings

Alex Rodriguez insists he’s in a great place since his split from Jennifer Lopez, but an insider claims he continues to carry a torch for his former fiancé. Rodriguez, 46, and Lopez, 52, who called it quits last April after four years together, are still working to untangle their joint business holdings, “which gives him a chance to reminisce with her,” says the insider.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons & Partner Of 39 Years Grocery Shop After Selling Las Vegas Estate For $13M

Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries. Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears’ Age Difference: Why The Age Gap Is Not A Problem For Them

The pop superstar and her fiancé have a total of 12 years between their birthdays. Find out how the happy couple use it as a strength in their relationship!. Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are the It couple causing fans to have the ultimate relationship goals. The pop superstar, 40, has made it clear she’s found the man of her dreams, while the hunky actor, 28, can’t stop gushing about the love of his life. The adorable couple have been a rock for each other over the years, especially during the tough times with Britney’s conservatorship and her estranged family. With such an incredible bond, it’s obvious the 12-year age difference between the two hasn’t been a hamper on their relationship — it’s actually something they embrace!
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy