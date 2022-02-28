ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo congresswoman sounds off on Russia-Ukraine

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wI7Pr_0eRQOnT500

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Today marked two years since San Mateo County had its first COVID-19 case.

To mark the anniversary, many local leaders including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who represents San Mateo County in the U.S. House of Representatives, gathered at the San Mateo Medical Center.

She and others thanked health care workers for being on the frontlines.

She also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying “I think the resolve of the Ukrainian people is an example for all of us in this country and all of us across the world that treasure democracy.”

“I feel very strongly that the United States can’t hide behind Article V of NATO in terms of providing the aid that the Ukrainian people need,” she added. “Vladimir Putin needs to be shut down. … We’re going to save democracy for the world.”

Speier expressed sadness for the Ukrainian people.

“How can you not be moved by that, and recognize that could be happening here if we don’t take seriously the threat to democracy that exists here in the United States and around the world,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Francisco street renamed in support of Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, a San Francisco street has been renamed in solidarity with Ukraine. This week, Russia Avenue located in the city’s Excelsior District has been changed — it reads (from top to bottom) “No War, Ukraine.” The name change comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Ukrainian woman safe in Bay Area away from war

(KRON) — A grandmother from Ukraine shares her story of survival and sadness before relocating to the Bay Area with her family. Liudmyla Derkach is a 76-year-old Ukrainian immigrant who lives beside her granddaughter Anna. “So, she arrived with a few items, sneakers, t-shirts, one pair of pants, many were not ready for this not […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Government
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KRON4 News

AP: Biden to ban Russian oil imports

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jackie Speier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Congresswoman#Ukrainian#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Experts explain why gas prices are skyrocketing

(KRON) — Gas prices continue to shatter records across America as the national average reaches $4.17 for a gallon. California drivers are paying an average of $5.44 a gallon and are shelling out the most in the country. Experts say California may hit the $6 average. “The good news is that pace of increase is […]
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KRON4 News

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol attack

Former national chairman of the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, was arrested Tuesday following his indictment on conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tarrio, 38, of Miami, was arrested in his hometown and is set to make his initial appearance today in the Southern District […]
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Newsom talks gas prices in State of the State Address

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State Address Tuesday night. Topics including rising gas prices and oil took center of his speech. Newsom gave his speech at the California Natural Resources Agency instead of the California State Capitol Building. The new setting fit Newsom’s speech, as he focused on turning to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy