ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

We’ll mint again: £2 coins celebrating Dame Vera Lynn go on sale

By Vicky Shaw
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago

Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with the launch of £2 coins designed by the Royal Mint.

The singer and entertainer lifted people’s spirits during the Second World War with songs including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The reverse design of the £2 coin design features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera, accompanied by her name and the dates denoting the years of her life. The coin also features an edge inscription that reads: “We’ll meet again”.

Dame Vera continued to perform and win new fans long after the Second World War. She died in June 2020, aged 103.

The coin, designed by the Royal Mint’s in-house designers, was originally unveiled as part of a five-coin collection.

Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said: “It’s fantastic to see my mother celebrated in this way and to ensure her legacy lives on.

“We’re just so excited and pleased – even more so knowing that Royal Mint coins require approval of Her Majesty the Queen. I’m especially pleased that this coin is available to international collectors. Over the years I’ve always been touched by the sacks of letters we receive from people all over the world who have been moved in some way by my mother’s music, charity work or morale-boosting performances during the war.”

Dame Vera also became heavily involved with charity work later in her life. In particular, she campaigned for the Burma Star Association – a British veterans’ association for ex-servicemen and women who served in the Burma Campaign during the Second World War.

She was made a Dame in 1975 and a Companion of Honour in 2016.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Dame Vera Lynn’s songs were crucial in maintaining morale during the Second World War and it is an honour to celebrate her legacy on a £2 coin.

“The collectable £2 is the Royal Mint’s latest tribute to one of Britain’s greatest national treasures. We are delighted to have worked with Dame Vera’s family to help this coin come to life.”

The coin will not enter general circulation, but collectors can buy brilliant uncirculated, silver and gold versions from the Royal Mint’s website.

Prices range from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version of the £2 coin to £11,430 for a 5oz gold coin in a denomination of £500.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Will Reportedly Get A New Royal Title After Monarch Passes Away

Prince William and Kate Middleton will, reportedly, receive a new royal title after the queen dies. Prince William and Kate Middleton will receive a new royal title after Prince Charles ascends the throne. Royal fans already know that Prince Charles would most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to his eldest son. Middleton, on the other hand, will inherit Princess Diana’s title, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ellie Goulding among stars reading CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief

Singer Ellie Goulding, TV star Alex Brooker and presenter Gok Wan are among the stars due to read CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief.Five new celebrities will read five new stories over the course of next week, kicking off with The Last Leg star Brooker on Monday March 14, who will read Barbara Throws a Wobbler by Nadia Shireen, the funny story of a kitten called Barbara who is in a very bad mood.On Tuesday Goulding will read What If, Pig by Linzie Hunter while comedian Josh Widdicombe will appear on Wednesday to read Alan’s Big, Scary Teeth by Jarvis,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

People with dark humour are more intelligent, says study

Making light of 'inappropriate' situations can often be frowned upon – but now, a study has revealed those who enjoy the darker side of humour could very well be more intelligent. Led by Ulrike Willinger at the Medical University of Vienna, the journal Cognitive Process surveyed a mixture of 156 men and women of different backgrounds and ages. They concluded that those with a dark sense of humour have higher IQs. Participants were given a verbal and non-verbal IQ test and were asked general questions about their mood and aggression levels. Once the tests were over, researchers asked the group...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vera Lynn
Indy100

Amazon criticised for selling Russian pro-war t-shirts with infamous Z symbol

Amazon UK has been slammed by social media users for selling a pro-Russia shirt with the "Z" symbol. Eight garments in five different colors were listed on the site from £11.99, with the most expensive at £21.99."Saw a post saying you can get Russian ‘Z’ branded clothes on @amazon @AmazonUK Didn’t believe it, but turns out you can. Disgusting. Take them down Amazon FFS. Saw a post saying you can get Russian \u2018Z\u2019 branded clothes on @amazon @AmazonUK Didn\u2019t believe it, but turns out you can. Disgusting. Take them down Amazon FFS.pic.twitter.com/EKBOjknLVx —...
SHOPPING
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton supports Ukraine in blue McQueen sweater and flag pin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in matching blue hues and buttons to show their solidarity for the people of Ukraine today. Wearing an Alexander McQueen cashmere sweater ($740) in the same shade as the Ukrainian flag, Middleton added a flag pin with a white heart on it for a visit to London’s Ukrainian Cultural Center.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemorative Coins#The Royal Mint#British
Indy100

Record-breaking 976 entries in British Pie Awards

Judges at the world-famous British Pie Awards have their work cut out this year with a record-breaking 976 entries, including one made with kangaroo meat.Returning to its traditional March timing after the Covid pandemic saw last year’s competition moved to September, 151 judges were running an expert eye over 23 different classes of hot and cold savoury and dessert pies and pasties.The highly competitive contest, which plays out over three days, is again taking place at St Mary’s Church in the home of the pork pie, Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.The ceremonial blessing of the pies in what organisers have called...
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Star Wars Celebration 2022 Tickets Going Back on Sale

Back in 2020, the planned Star Wars Celebration convention was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the event being pushed to this May. While the event will honor ticketholders who were excited about that event, the upcoming festivities will be opening up a limited number of tickets that are available for all four days of the experience. The official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account confirmed that these limited tickets will be going on sale on March 15th at 9 a.m. PT, while also detailing the health and safety protocols that all guests will have to adhere to. This year's Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26th through May 29th.
FESTIVAL
Indy100

Queen Victoria’s lost Japanese screen paintings rediscovered in Royal Collection

A pair of lost Japanese folding screen paintings sent to Queen Victoria in 1860 as part of a lavish diplomatic gift have been rediscovered in the Royal Collection.The screens, which were thought not to have survived, will go on public display next month for the first time since they arrived more than a century and a half ago.Extensive conservation work since they were found has revealed curious details of their history.It was discovered that fragments of railway timetables were used to patch the pieces while they were on show at Windsor Castle during Victoria’s reign.The timetables were used to paper...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'We missed our babies!' Tom Parker and wife Kelsey reunite with their young kids after making the 'hardest decision' to spend 3 weeks in Spain for specialist cancer treatment

The singer has spent the last couple of weeks in Spain receiving revolutionary treatment for his incurable grade 4 brain tumour. And on Sunday, Tom Parker, 33, and his wife Kelsey, 32, reunited with their daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, one, after making the 'hardest decision' to spend three weeks in Spain for specialist cancer treatment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Damian Hurley pays tribute to heartbroken mum Elizabeth Hurley following shock death

Elizabeth Hurley was left reeling following the sudden death of her former fiancé Shane Warne on Friday. And supporting her every step of the way is her son, Damian. To mark International Women's Day on Tuesday, Damian honoured his mum – alongside a number of his female friends – sharing a beautiful snapshot of mother and son together. "Happy girls' day w some of my favourite girls :) xx," he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

It’s been a year since Piers Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain – here’s what he’s been up to

It’s been 12 months since the day since Piers Morgan caused one of the biggest scenes in morning TV history, storming off set live on Good Morning Britain. It came after colleague Alex Beresford challenged him over his thoughts on Meghan Markle, and despite being heavily criticised for the move, he clearly regrets nothing.“A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech,” he tweeted this morning. Some things, it seems, never change. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMorgan then left the programme after sparking controversy...
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Of Wales, Camilla Honor Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Their Home Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla paid tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Clarence House. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles ensure that their home is cozy and filled with family portraits. Among the picture frame spotted at the Clarence House was a portrait of Meghan Markle on her royal wedding to Prince Harry. There's also a portrait of the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy