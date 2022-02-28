ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieran Culkin kisses costar J. Smith-Cameron to celebrate SAG Award Win

By Daisy Maldonado
 8 days ago

Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron channeled their on-screen chemistry while accepting their Screen Actors Guild award.

The 28th Annual SAG awards was full of iconic moments, from Laverne Cox bringing up Jada Smith's entanglements while speaking to the Smiths to Selena Gomez hitting the stage barefoot after an unfortunate fall in her heels (which she handled gracefully).

But it was the Succession fandom who ended the night feeling like winners thanks to a sweet moment between two of the show's actors.

After it was announced that Succession snagged the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, Culkin celebrated by locking lips with costar Smith-Cameron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcEOJ_0eRQOIIg00

The moment meant everything for Succession fans as the HBO drama features and unlikely romance between Culkin's character Roman and Smith-Cameron's Gerri.

In the HBO series, Smith-Cameron plays the interim CEO of Waystar RoyCo. The characters have an ongoing fan-favorite flirtation.

"ATTENTION: this is not a drill. @j_smithcameron and kieran culkin kissed. I REPEAT J AND KIERAN KISSED. #romangerri," wrote one person on Twitter.

Another tweet read: "did @j_smithcameron and kieran culkin just kissed right here? am i dead and this is paradise #romangerri."

"J smith-cameron and kieran culkin you will ALWAYS be famous, this photo added 100 years onto my life," said another person.

"Literally cannot shut up about j smith-cameron and kieran culkin kissing i already tried sorry in advance but they did that to me," read another tweet.

Succession took home the top prize of the night, beating out nominees: The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Yellowstone.

"It feels like they're going to say Squid Game, that's what it feels like," Culkin later told ET of their win.

