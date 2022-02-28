ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Inmate Death Notification – Rhonda Jones

az.gov
 9 days ago

PERRYVILLE (Wednesday, February 16, 2022) – Inmate Rhonda Jones, 64, ADCRR #...

corrections.az.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
County
Mohave County, AZ
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

U.S. and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Jones
NBC News

Guy Reffitt, first Jan. 6 rioter to go to trial, found guilty on all counts

WASHINGTON — The first Jan. 6 defendant to take his case to trial was found guilty Tuesday of all charges related to his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who tried to storm the U.S. Capitol while armed with a gun and zip ties, was convicted of all five counts, including transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. The jury met for barely two hours before it informed the judge that it had reached a verdict.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy