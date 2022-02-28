ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtuoso adds 36 agencies from around the globe

By Jamie Biesiada
 5 days ago

Travel agency network Virtuoso has brought 36 new agencies into the fold in the past year, many located outside the U.S. More than half, Virtuoso said,...

Bars and Stores Around the Globe Look to Dump Russian Products in Support of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, retailers across the United States and Canada are vowing not to sell Russian vodka or other products. Ontario’s Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tweeted in part, “Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and will direct the [Liquor Control Board of Ontario] to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves.”
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
