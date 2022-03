SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — So many Californians are dealing with skyrocketing housing costs, and on Wednesday, state officials unveiled ambitious new plans to build millions of new homes. Right now, the average cost to purchase a home is more than $800,000. Now, the State of California is setting new residential building requirements to help ease the housing crisis, but just how many new homes are needed? “The state needs to add at least 2.5 million new homes and that’s the bare minimum,” one housing said. That goal must be met by 2030 and at least one million of those must be for lower-income families. One growing...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO