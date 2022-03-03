ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batman performs daring stunt on London Eye

By Ellie Iorizzo
 6 days ago

A superhero stunt double rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the cinematic release of new film The Batman.

The Caped Crusader kept a watchful eye over the capital early on Monday morning from a high vantage point on the tourist attraction.

The Scottish performer, wearing a custom-made costume from the Dark Knight era, was harnessed to the top of a pod during the daring stunt in strong winds.

Images captured at dawn show the popular character’s silhouette, complete with his trademark cape and mask, looking at London’s skyline from 443ft (135m).

In the background is the newly refurbished Big Ben, which had been shrouded in scaffolding and undergoing renovations since 2017.

A Mary Poppins stunt double rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

And last summer, 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst also stood on a pod to cheer on the England football squad during the European Championship final against Italy.

The dark new Warner Bros film adaptation sees Bruce Wayne, played by British actor Robert Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld where he encounters Selina Kyle’s Catwoman and Edward Nashton, known as The Riddler.

Pattinson, 35, follows in the footsteps of actors including Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Ben Affleck in playing the Dark Knight.

The star-studded cast, which also includes Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano, attended the film’s premiere at the BFI Imax in London’s Waterloo on Wednesday night.

– The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.

Indy100

Indy100

Comments / 0

