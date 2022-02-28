ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto delays new contract for rail redesign

By Gennady Sheyner
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

City Council members cite concerns about having consultant choose firm to conduct peer review of work. Palo Alto has yet to begin reconstructing any of its four rail crossings, but it has already spent close to $3 million on consultants as part of its yearslong effort to figure out what exactly...

