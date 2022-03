Later this week, Mdou Moctar is digitally reissuing his 2021 full-length Afrique Victime with a handful of new tracks, which includes demos and live takes of songs from the album. “These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” Moctar’s bassist and producer Mikey Coltun said in a statement. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO