ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

School district drops mask requirement on buses

By ThisIsReno
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washoe County School District over the weekend notified parents and families that students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on school buses and other district transportation. The district’s...

thisisreno.com

Comments / 0

Related
This Is Reno

Two-hour delay announced for schools, state offices and university

Hazardous road conditions and winter weather Wednesday morning has made traveling on northern Nevada roads more difficult. In response, Washoe County School District, University of Nevada, Reno and the State of Nevada have all called for a two-hour delay to the start of operations. WCSD will begin classes two hours...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Health
Washoe County, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Traffic
Washoe County, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
This Is Reno

COVID-19 cases dropping, death rate flattening

Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick today announced good news about the nearly two-year-long pandemic. Cases are dropping and the region’s risk meter dropped from severe to a few weeks ago down to high this week. “For the first time in 2022, we are reporting double digit cases...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disease Control#Wcsd#Covid
This Is Reno

Applicants flood waitlists for Reno housing assistance

More than 2,700 households applied for affordable housing assistance over a three-week period ending Feb. 11, according to officials at Reno Housing Authority (RHA). Applicants were added to waitlists for RHA’s public housing and Housing Choice vouchers. “While submitting an application will not house someone tomorrow, it begins the...
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Judge dismisses open meeting lawsuit against school district￼

Republican candidate for governor Dr. Fred Simon, who accused Washoe County School District and Board of Trustees President Angela Taylor of violating Nevada’s open meeting law, on Tuesday voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against the district on Feb. 16. Today, Washoe County Second Judicial District Judge Egan Walker followed Simon’s...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
This Is Reno

Most Nevada charter school students administered by one Florida company

More than half of Nevada’s approximately 55,000 charter school students are enrolled at schools contracted with the same private education management company, state data indicates. Lawmakers on the interim legislative committee on education received an informational presentation on Wednesday about “education management organizations,” or EMOs — the private companies...
NEVADA STATE
This Is Reno

Barber Brief: Housing and placemaking on the agenda (commentary)

The Barber Brief is an independent, free e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This is Reno with her permission. If it wasn’t clear before, it’s now indisputable that the housing crisis plaguing many American cities has hit the Reno-Sparks area in full force, with rising costs and limited options affecting residents across the economic spectrum, but especially those with lower incomes and fewer resources. The crisis is apparent in everything from the lack of housing inventory to the rising median price of available homes, skyrocketing rents, and increasing numbers of residents struggling without a roof over their heads.
RENO, NV
This Is Reno

Washoe County Commissioners must reject shameful, racist proposal (opinion)

In the media world, Friday evenings are usually reserved for the news elected officials want to slip under the door, the “must-release but we don’t want to deal with the fallout” news. The bombs they cross their fingers will not detonate. That is exactly what the Washoe County Commissioners appeared to do with their near 11th-hour Agenda Item #14 added to the meeting agenda for this coming Tuesday, ahead of the holiday weekend.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
This Is Reno

This Is Reno

Reno, NV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ThisisReno is your source for daily Reno news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

 https://thisisreno.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy