NFL

Champion Race Car Driver Mario Andretti Is 82 Today

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Kelly Bishop is 78 ("Dirty Dancing," "A Chorus Line," "Gilmore Girls") Rae Dawn Chong is 61 ("The Color Purple," "Quest for Fire," "Mysterious Ways") Rory Cochrane is 50 ("Dazed and Confused," "CSI: Miami," "Black...

wtam.iheart.com

Maryland Daily Record

Mario Andretti Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Dee Ann (m. 1961–2018) Kids/Children Name: Michael Andretti, Jeff Andretti, Barbie Andretti. Profession: Italian-born American former racing driver. Mario Gabriele Andretti is one of the most successful sportspersons of America, belonging to Italian descent. Andretti is a former racing driver and one of the three drivers who won these three races: Formula One, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR. The pole position of this archer was 18, and the fastest laps are ten, and at the same time, he has 131 entries of racing simultaneously throughout his career.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Hall Of Fame News

Last year, Bubba Wallace clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this week, it was announced that Wallace’s car will have a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “Today the NASCAR Hall of Fame publicly unveils our newest exhibit– Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing No....
MOTORSPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION

