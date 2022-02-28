How much is Freedom Worth?

As tragic as things already are in Ukraine , they will likely get even worse in the days and weeks to come. Vladimir Putin deserves every bit of punishment this war may exact on him, on the battlefield and to Russia’s economy. But the people of Ukraine do not; nor do most of the Russia people. We should therefore not be content with a U.S.-Western policy that simply imposes pain on Putin for pain’s sake, since it may do little to mitigate the consequences of this conflict. The current sanctions—as well as threat of even more sanctions—should serve as part of a strategy that pursues the least bad possible outcome to this needless war.

