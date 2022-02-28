ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnyOi_0eRQLgFn00

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon.

In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two or fewer bedrooms rose by more than 19% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. The rent hike hasn’t been equally impacting every state in the U.S. Rent.com recently found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.

But what’s causing rent to rise? Jon Leckie, a data journalist with Rent.com , said there may be two contributing factors: migration and a hot home-buying market .

Counties with the most renters in Florida

“When the pandemic hit, a lot of people left major cities which increased prices in the suburbs and exurbs. But as rents fell in the core metros, people returned, including those who couldn’t previously afford to live in core metros,” Leckie told Nexstar.

This caused demand and prices to increase to levels “at or beyond what we saw before the pandemic.” The pandemic’s impact on housing prices also pushed up rent prices. As would-be first-time home buyers found themselves priced out of the market and stuck in rental properties, Leckie says demand for rentals rose even higher.

When looking at rent price trends throughout the U.S., Leckie found cities like Long Beach, California; Austin; and New York City have experienced some of the greatest year-over-year increases in the average rent prices. He said he believes people tend to seek out cities with a growing economy and jobs, as well as cultural amenities.

Moving forward, those cities that can offer each of these will likely be home to rising rent.

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across the country with no end in sight

“That’s for both major metros and smaller markets that meet those criteria,” Leckie explained. “Those that will decrease are cities that may have had a pandemic boom due to their natural amenities, but don’t have the infrastructure to support job creation and economic growth.”

Are you looking to move and want to avoid rising rent? You might want to avoid secondary markets and try for the Midwest.

“We’ve seen a lot of increases in areas surrounding Phoenix and other areas around Los Angeles, also in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon,” Leckie said. “We’re seeing decreases in a lot of Rust Belt cities like Toledo, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Pittsburgh, and in some Midwestern markets like Kansas City, Missouri, and Lincoln, Nebraska.”

While Leckie predicted rent prices will continue to rise through 2022, the rate of growth will likely be slower. The year-over-year percent change appears so high because of a dip in rent prices through 2020.

Rent growth is expected to reach about 7.1% in 2022, slightly lower than what we saw in 2021, according to Realtor.com’s analysis .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Rent#Economy#New York City#Housing Market#Realtor Com
KEVN

Rent prices take a soar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deborah Stewart, owner of Stewart property management in Spearfish, South Dakota has been working in reality for over 35 years. Stewart says several factors are causing rent prices to spike, one of which is families looking for an outdoor lifestyle. She says “We have a...
SPEARFISH, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WSMV

Rising rent prices effect Tennessee families

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single mom in Tennessee told News4 Thursday she struggles to find an affordable housing situation in the area. It’s no surprise that living expenses are going up. Some moms are getting creative when it comes to cutting costs. Catherine Groover is a single mom in Columbia looking for other mothers like herself to live with.
COLUMBIA, TN
pymnts

Rent-A-Center Slammed as Rising Prices, End of Stimulus Cut Low-End Spending

Shares of Rent-A-Center fell nearly 40% after hours Wednesday (Feb. 23) after the Plano, Texas-based operator of 2,400 furniture, appliance and electronics rental stores reported lower than expected Q4 results and weak guidance. The company blamed macroeconomic headwinds for the shortfalls, saying the rise in inflation and the end of...
PLANO, TX
WFLA

WFLA

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy