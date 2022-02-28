ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Hutton Sues Leverage Producers for Cutting Him From Revival

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 9 days ago
Timothy Hutton has filed suit against Leverage producer Electric Entertainment, alleging that they breached his contract by dropping him from IMDb TV’s Leverage: Redemption sequel series while he took legal action against a sexual assault allegation.

The sexual assault claim, filed as a criminal complaint in March 2020 by model/onetime child actress Sera Johnston, alleged that Hutton had raped her, then age 14, in a Vancouver hotel room in 1984. Hutton denied the allegation from go, claiming in a statement that Johnston had made “multiple extortion attempts … to extract millions of dollars from me,” and “threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada.”

The month after Johnston filed her criminal complaint, the cast for Leverage: Redemption was announced — minus Hutton as team leader Nate Ford. Filming began in August 2020 and ran through March 2021, with Librarians alum Noah Wyle joining the ensemble. The revival premiere opened with Nate’s wife Sophie (played by series vet Gina Bellman) a year into mourning his death from a seemingly cardiac event.

In July 2021, Hutton was officially cleared by Canadian law enforcement after they found “a glaring lack of support and proof of Ms. Johnston’s claim.”

Per our sister site Variety , Hutton’s suit claims that Electric Entertainment, of which Leverage executive producer Dean Devlin is CEO, did not independently investigate Johnston’s allegation and also ignored evidence that Hutton’s representatives had presented, challenging the claim.

The suit claims that an “oral agreement” had been made regarding Hutton’s involvement in Redemption , and that his contract did not include a morals clause.

Electric Entertainment has not yet commented on the lawsuit, Variety reports.

Leverage: Redemption was renewed for Season 2 in December.

