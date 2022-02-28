Tricia Montalvo Timm

Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act at Rockland Trust Co. EDUCATION: Suffolk University (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Thomas (Tom) Golden has been appointed Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. Tom will be responsible for promoting, developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Bank’s CRA program. His work includes serving as Rockland Trust’s principal point of contact for community organizations focused on the promotion of affordable housing, community investment, economic development, and the delivery of banking and financial services.
