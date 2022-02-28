ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tricia Montalvo Timm

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTricia Montalvo Timm was recently appointed to the board of directors of Salsify, Inc., a SaaS enterprise...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

A Louisville moving company files for bankruptcy

A nearly two-decade-old Louisville business has filed for bankruptcy. Margaret's Movers Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Feb. 15. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

New local grocery chain launching three Nashville locations in 2022

A Murfreesboro native plans to open three locally-driven grocery stores in the Nashville area by the end of 2022. Jim Douglas, owner of Sticky Tomato — a gummy-centric cannabis company founded in 2016, had built contacts with the Department of Agriculture and local producers throughout his career and decided to start his own grocery store chain after seeing the impact pandemic-induced supply chain issues had on produce availability in big-name grocery stores.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Salsify Inc#Saas#Compensation Committee#The Audit Committee#Salsify Tricia
bizjournals

Cisco explores ways to sweeten pay as it hunts for 5,000 more workers

Cisco Systems Inc. is offering workers and recruits more options in how they work and get paid as it deals with the declining appeal of stock options in a bear market. The San Jose networking giant is asking employees whether they want a bigger chunk of their compensation in base salary or in their performance bonuses. This is happening as it tries to grow its 79,000-employee workforce by 5,000 new hires this year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

New Amazon Fresh store to feature cashierless technology

Amazon.com Inc. said its new grocery store in Naperville, Illinois, will be the first in the area to feature its cashierless technology. The Seattle retailing behemoth (Nasdaq: AMZN) said the 35,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh store that recently opened at 1351 East Ogden Ave. includes Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to fill their carts with food and leave without checking out.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bizjournals

Apartment investors eye southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities

Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Heather Arnold

For 18 years, Albuquerque Business First has honored local leaders who have earned the Women of Influence designation. The annual awards program is meant to shine a light on those individuals who are having a positive impact on New Mexico — both inside and outside of the office. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Women of Influence 2022: Anyeley Hallová of Adre

Anyeley Hallová had a big 2021. That January, she was elected vice-chair of the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, a government group concerned with state land use moves and overseeing the Department of Land Conservation and Development. "The commission, our staff and our state have benefitted greatly from...
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Dayton businesswoman reflects on experiences as a mentee and mentor

The Dayton Business Journal hosted its annual Mentoring Monday event, gathering influential business women from various industries to offer coaching to other women in a casual, fast-paced atmosphere. The event was held at Sinclair Community College. Maha Kashani is one of the 2022 mentors and a senior regional sales manager...
DAYTON, OH
bizjournals

Portland software startup snags $5.5M from investors

Portland software startup Knapsack raised $5.5 million from investors that will be used for hiring, product development and marketing. This round was led by Gradient Ventures and included Parade Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Founder Collective and Slack Fund, according to a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

She Means Business

Shehnaaz Suliman is on a mission to place more women in biotech boardrooms. Models in tight black dresses with skin-flashing shoulder cutouts sidling up to executives and investors at an after-hours party during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represented the biotech industry’s gender reckoning. Dr. Shehnaaz Suliman may embody...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

People On The Move

Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act at Rockland Trust Co. EDUCATION: Suffolk University (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Thomas (Tom) Golden has been appointed Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. Tom will be responsible for promoting, developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Bank’s CRA program. His work includes serving as Rockland Trust’s principal point of contact for community organizations focused on the promotion of affordable housing, community investment, economic development, and the delivery of banking and financial services.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy