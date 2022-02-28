ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Wyoming Business Council approves Business Ready grant for Rawlins economic development

By bigfoot
bigfoot99.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $50,000 award to the City of Rawlins for a five-year economic plan...

bigfoot99.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Rawlins, WY
Rawlins, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
The Associated Press

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. While U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe to follow suit, the continent’s dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation worsening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Economic Plan#City Hall#Business Ready Community
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy