The New England Patriots went gangbusters last offseason by spending more money than they had in the franchise's history in free agency. They also found their quarterback of the future by selecting Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. All of those moves helped New England get back into the postseason after a one-year hiatus. At one point in the middle of the season the Patriots were sitting as the top seed in the conference. However, the team did lose three of its last four to close out the regular season and then was quickly sent packing in the playoffs to the tune of a 47-17 shellacking by the Buffalo Bills. That stumble and eventual playoff exit was a reminder that while the team has made strong strides over the calendar year, more work needs to be done.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO