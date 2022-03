Actor Sam Elliott has been a hot commodity in Hollywood lately. And that's saying something for a guy that's been around forever! We know him from countless movies, televisions shows, commercials, and voiceovers. There doesn't seem to be a shortage of work for Elliott as he's recently been starring alongside Tim McGraw in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 as well as putting those dramatic acting chops to the test while delivering in the role of MacGruber's dad in the Peacock series that saw Will Forte return as the main character. But Sam Elliott is making headlines for reasons other than his acting this week.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO