ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Turnpike Troubadours to Play At The Ledge Amphitheater in June

By Alex Svejkovsky
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAITE PARK -- The Turnpike Troubadours are making a stop in Waite Park as part of their upcoming world tour. The...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Band GUYTANO Releasing New Music March 1st

Minnesota-based Guytano is made up of brothers Grant and Eddie Hamilton along with Isaac Hesse and Colter Benoit. The band first met in 2010 while attending middle school in Sartell, Minnesota where they began covering punk rock songs eventually finding their own synth-based pop-rock sound behind the songs of the band's Grant Hamilton.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

See Dua Lipa At Target Center March 8

We're going to 'Blow Your Mind' with this one! We want to send you to See Dua Lipa's 'The Future Nostalgia Tour' LIVE Target Center on Tuesday, March 8!. And, we don't know you're probably 'Scared To Be Lonely' which is why we'll let you bring a friend, too!. Ready...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
1390 Granite City Sports

The Weekender: Canadian Brass, Perspectives and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have a great lineup of fun and entertaining things to do around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a few concerts at SCSU with their Perspectives Wind Ensemble show and Big Sing Concert, rock out to Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks paying tribute to CCR, check out one of the most popular brass ensembles in Canadian Brass at Collegeville, and catch a movie with the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Read more in The Weekender!
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stanley from ‘The Office’ Celebrating Pretzel Day in Minnesota

Celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 26th with the king of pop culture pretzel awareness himself, Leslie David Baker. Leslie David Baker plays the role of Stanley Hudson on the NBC series The Office, and usually doesn't show a whole lot of emotion. The times we see him get whipped up on the long-running show are few and far between, but the one he is most remembered for is the Pretzel Day cold open from season 3, episode 5, "Initiation":
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy