Turnpike Troubadours to Play At The Ledge Amphitheater in June

Celebrate National Pretzel Day on April 26th with the king of pop culture pretzel awareness himself, Leslie David Baker. Leslie David Baker plays the role of Stanley Hudson on the NBC series The Office, and usually doesn't show a whole lot of emotion. The times we see him get whipped up on the long-running show are few and far between, but the one he is most remembered for is the Pretzel Day cold open from season 3, episode 5, "Initiation":

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO