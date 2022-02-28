30 Years Ago: Mr. Big’s Life-Changing ‘To Be With You’ Hits No. 1

Skills, a newly formed band featuring members of Night Ranger and Mr. Big, will release its debut album Different Worlds on May 13. The group is fronted by Renan Zonta, vocalist for the Brazilian rock band Electric Mob. A press release notes that Frontiers record label president Serafino Perugin was "blown away" by the singer's talent. "Knowing how much Renan loves classic '80s hard rock, Perugino thought it would be cool to pair him with some monster players from that era," the release further explained. Thus, guitarist Brad Gillis (Night Ranger), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big) and drummer David Huff (David and the Giants) were recruited for the group.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO