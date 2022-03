There are not many between the age of 20 and 50 that don’t know the iconic motif of "Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Joy Division. However, it is, perhaps, unlikely that they will know any other of the band’s songs - hits such as "Transmission" or "Disorder" - and, less likely still, that they will know the tragedy of the band’s vocalist and lyricist, Ian Curtis. Known for his unique bass-baritone singing style, Curtis’ lyrics continue to draw people in with their enigmatic means of describing isolation, alienation, and disconnection. These, among other demons, would eventually lead to Curtis to take his own life at just 23 years of age.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO