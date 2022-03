If you got a kick (and a punch) out of Prime Video's action drama, watch these next. Everybody loves Reacher. The Amazon Prime Video series is half-guilty pleasure, half-genuinely awesome mystery drama with a heaping helping of action. It's a pretty silly show — Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is a jacked genius who travels around the country solving crimes and beating people up — but it knows what it is and has a great time doing it. The show's sense of humor about itself is a huge part of its charm. The other part is Reacher's unerring competence in detective work and manhandling people. It's a word-of-mouth hit that's already been renewed for Season 2. The series, based on Lee Child's books, combines a crime drama, a police procedural, an action show, and some surprising comedy for a show that fits any mood.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO