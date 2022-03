Andy Serkis is a name associated with many iconic franchises. This week, the actor will be making his debut as Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman and last year he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Serkis also played Ceaser in the Planet of the Apes films and Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Serkis is probably best remembered for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. With the new series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, hitting Amazon Prime later this year, nostalgia for Peter Jackson's trilogy has been in full force, which means Serkis has been getting some questions about LOTR while promoting The Batman. During a recent chat with Tara Hitchcock, Serkis revealed what special prop he got to keep from The Lord of the Rings.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO