Minnesota State

Projected state surplus now $9.2 billion

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 8 days ago

The latest numbers are in for the state’s budget and economic forecast. According to an update, the state has a forecasted improvement of more than 1.5 billion dollars, leading...

Arkansas Times

State surplus continues to grow

State tax revenue continues to flow at high levels across the spectrum with gross revenue in February of $528.5 million, 7 percent more than the same month last year and 13.4 percent above the forecast. (The forecast is stingy by design, the better to contribute to a burgeoning surplus that...
KPVI Newschannel 6

With $6 billion surplus, $2.7 billion planned to fix infrastructure

(The Center Square) – As the 2022 election and reelection cycle ramps up, Michigan politicians of both parties are squaring off in the battle to spend about $6 billion of taxpayer money. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for reelection in November, has introduced her $74.1 billion 2023 budget,...
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Balloons to Over $9.2 Billion

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's already record-breaking budget surplus continues to grow. The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its latest budget forecast Monday with a forecast improvement of over $1.5 billion for the current biennium. The state's revised projected general fund surplus is now at over $9.2 billion, up from $7.7 billion in the last forecast.
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
Pioneer Press

MN’s big budget surplus grows again, reaching $9.3 billion

Minnesota’s projected state budget surplus has grown — again — leaving Republicans and Democrats more than a billion new reasons to argue about what to do with it. Gov. Tim Walz promptly said Monday the excess would allow him to triple his envisioned “Walz checks” to most Minnesotans, while Republicans dismissed that as a “gimmick” and called for permanent tax cuts for all working Minnesotans, as well as the elderly.
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD superintendent proposes using state budget surplus on education

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins says state leaders should spend Wisconsin’s budget surplus on education. During a news conference Wednesday morning outside Aldo Leopold Elementary School, Jenkins said Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in the legislature need to work together to invest in schools. As the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Climate change, state budget surplus

I hope that Minnesotans paid attention to the article a couple weeks ago about the 1,200-year drought happening out West, because we are a big part of the problem ("Drought in western U.S. is worst in 12 centuries," Feb. 15). Winter gets hard the older you get — something I...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Teachers' strike, state surplus

Here are a few thoughts from an educator: Regardless of how we feel about how Minneapolis or St. Paul schools have managed their budgets, we have a larger systemic crisis that was going on long before the pandemic ("MPS strikes; SPPS averts walkout," front page, March 8). Public schools are woefully understaffed for what society expects us to do. This is not news. It's been going on forever in American society. Teachers are being asked to take on duties that they neither have the resources to tackle or the appropriate training to execute with competence, mental-health needs topping the lengthy list.
Reading Eagle

Letter: State should use surplus to take bite out of gas tax

In “Wolf, Legislature start talks with different views” ( , Feb. 27), we learned that Pennsylvania is projected to have a $6 million to $7 million budget surplus by the end of the current fiscal year, with access to $2.2 billion in federal pandemic funds allocated as part of the federal American rescue plan.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota budget forecast improves, projected surplus tops $9.2B

(KSTP) - Minnesota’s budget and economic forecast have improved again. The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget (MMB) released a summary of its latest economic forecast Monday, showing an improvement of $1.507 billion, moving the current projected surplus to $9.253 billion. The department will release further details Monday afternoon.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Senate, Assembly gavel out of special session on state surplus

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-led Wisconsin State Senate once again ended a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers after a handful of seconds Tuesday morning, with the Assembly doing the same Tuesday afternoon. The governor announced his plans for a special session to address how the state should handle its projected budget surplus — including his plan to send...
