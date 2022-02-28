ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop-up markets return to Centennial Plaza in March

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 8 days ago
The Bako Market pop-up will return to Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena for two events in March.

The events are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5th and March 19th and will feature local vendors, food and drink merchants, music, and kids games, and much more.

Shoppers will also have a chance to enter to win tickets to see George Lopez on March 19th, Bakersfield Condors tickets, or skate passes to the Valley Children's Ice Center.

The March 19th event will have a free spay and neuter clinic and pet vendor fair in the parking lot directly behind Mechanics Bank Arena.

Gaming for a good cause

It’s all fun and games among this group of friends, led by Anthony Martin who, during the pandemic, decided he wanted to try and do something to give back to others. His plan: a 24-hour live stream gameathon, during which he’d play games and do challenges while viewers donate.
