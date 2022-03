Tributes have been paid to a “much loved” family man who died when a tree fell on the car he was travelling in as Storm Eunice lashed the UK with gale-force winds and rain.Jack Bristow, 23, of Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was a passenger in a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter travelling along the Old Odiham Road, Alton, on 18 Friday when the crash into the vehicle.Emergency services responded to the incident at around 11.45am but Mr Bristow was pronounced dead at the scene.He was one of three people people killed in the UK by falling trees and flying debris on Friday.Juliana...

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO