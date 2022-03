A great monitor can make all the difference when it comes to competitive gaming. If you’re in the market for gaming monitor deals, you should watch out for a few things: a high refresh rate panel, low response time, and solid brightness. As part of the Alienware deals on Dell’s website, you can pick up a discounted monitor today that ticks all the boxes. Right now, you can get the Alienware AW2721D 27-inch gaming monitor for just $700, which is a whopping $410 discount on the regular price of $1,110. This is an offer that you don’t want to miss. Keep reading to find out what makes this monitor a great pick for dedicated gamers.

