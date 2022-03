Steam Deck will be part of a PC gaming revolution, but early adopters should be ready to play their part in that journey. Massive potential for PC wizards and emulator fans. Steam Deck is everything Valve promised, a handheld with all the potential of a PC and a huge library of games ready to go. Owning it is a game-changer and reviewing it is a nightmare. That's good news for the real customers though because it's a testament to the energy and effort Valve is putting into getting all the bugs and glitches smoothed out before it ever reaches your hands.

