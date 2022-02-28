The Chicks Announce 2022 Summer Tour With Patty Griffin And Jenny Lewis

The Chicks are hitting the road again this summer.

They just announced their 2022 summer tour, with openers Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, that’s set to kickoff in St. Louis in June:

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, most recently released a new album, Gaslighter, in 2020, which was their first new record release in 14 years.

They have yet to tour in support of that new album with everything that went on in 2020 and 2021 with COVID, so they’re finally taking it to fans across the country this year.

Check out the lengthy list of dates to see if they’re coming to a city near you:

THE CHICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:

6/14/22 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/15/22 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/19/22 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6/21/22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

6/22/22 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6/24/22 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

6/27/22 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

6/29/22 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

6/30/22 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

7/2/22 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

7/5/22 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

7/6/22 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

7/8/22 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7/9/22 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7/12/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7/14/22 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

7/16/22 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7/23/22 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/25/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7/26/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7/29/22 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

7/30/22 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

8/2/22 | Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/5/22 Salt Lake City, UT * – USANA Amphitheatre

8/6/22 | Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

8/9/22 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/13/22 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* indicates Patty Griffin as opener, ^ indicates Jenny Lewis

You can catch me at the show in Charlotte screaming my little lungs out to “Goodbye Earl”…