ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chicks Announce 2022 Summer Tour With Patty Griffin And Jenny Lewis

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVnd5_0eRQHloG00

The Chicks are hitting the road again this summer.

They just announced their 2022 summer tour, with openers Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, that’s set to kickoff in St. Louis in June:

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, most recently released a new album, Gaslighter, in 2020, which was their first new record release in 14 years.

They have yet to tour in support of that new album with everything that went on in 2020 and 2021 with COVID, so they’re finally taking it to fans across the country this year.

Check out the lengthy list of dates to see if they’re coming to a city near you:

THE CHICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:

6/14/22 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/15/22 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/19/22 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6/21/22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

6/22/22 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6/24/22 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

6/27/22 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

6/29/22 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

6/30/22 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

7/2/22 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

7/5/22 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

7/6/22 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

7/8/22 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7/9/22 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7/12/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7/14/22 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

7/16/22 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7/23/22 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/25/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7/26/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7/29/22 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

7/30/22 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

8/2/22 | Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/5/22 Salt Lake City, UT * – USANA Amphitheatre

8/6/22 | Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

8/9/22 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8/13/22 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* indicates Patty Griffin as opener, ^ indicates Jenny Lewis

You can catch me at the show in Charlotte screaming my little lungs out to “Goodbye Earl”…

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

The Chicks Make Plans to Hit the Road for a Summer 2022 Tour

The Chicks are making plans for a self-titled string of amphitheater dates in 2022. Titled the Chicks Tour, the run kicks off June 14 with a St. Louis, Mo. stop, and runs through mid-August. The trio's return to the road comes after their 2020 album release, Gaslighter, the first full-length...
MUSIC
FOX 61

Grammy award winning 'The Chicks' will be going on tour this summer

The 13-time Grammy award-winning band known as "The Chicks" plan to hit the road this summer with The Chicks Tour, and they will be making a stop in Connecticut. This tour comes after their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER was released in July 2020. Tickets go on sale on March 4...
Middletown Press

Jon Pardi Announces Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Jon Pardi will bring his high-energy, high-volume live show to amphitheaters this summer. The country singer announced dates for his headlining Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour on Friday, with shows set to begin July 14 in Irving, Texas. Named for a single from Pardi’s album Heartache Medication, the trek...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Griffin
Person
Jenny Lewis
Whiskey Riff

Ronnie Dunn Recalls The Only Time He Ever Got Really Heated At Kix Brooks: “I Took His Hat And Threw It Off Stage As Far As I Could”

Ol’ Ronnie Dunn, the man himself from arguably the most iconic country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, made his second appearance on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast to talk everything from his new single “Broken Neon Hearts,” his upcoming album 100 Proof Neon, to collaborating with Parker McCollum, and even took a trip down memory lane to the good ol’ days.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverbend Music Center#Blossom Music Center#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Instagram#The Chicks#The Dixie Chicks#Covid#Pine Knob Music Theatre#Xfinity Theatre#Northwell Health#Xfinity Center#P N C Bank Arts Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2010: Miranda Lambert Stuns With Stripped Back Performance Of “The House That Built Me”

With the ACM Awards coming up on Monday, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments in the shows history. From Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, to Ashton Kutcher looking like a clown in 2012 and Alan Jackson’s hilarious middle finger to the show’s producers back in 1994, there have been some good times on the show throughout the years. And while Miranda Lambert throwing shade at Blake Shelton’s native Oklahoma […] The post ACM Awards 2010: Miranda Lambert Stuns With Stripped Back Performance Of “The House That Built Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
ABC4

The Chicks head to Utah this summer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Mark your calendars for this summer as country superstars The Chicks are heading to Utah. The multi-GRAMMY-Award-winning trio will be playing at the USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. The summer tour will officially kick […]
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

103K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy