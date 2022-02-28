ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnpike Troubadours Add Three More Shows To 2022 Tour Schedule

By Brady Cox
 8 days ago
Man, this is just a great sight to see.

The Turnpike Troubadours are continuing to schedule a number of new shows, and it looks like nature is slowly starting to heal.

The group practically broke the internet when they announced shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Cain’s Ballroom, and Billy Bob’s, and needless to say, they’re gonna continue to do so.

They’ve also been added to a number of festivals coming up in 2022, like the Windy City Smokeout, Jackalope Jamboree, and Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Festival.

Not to mention, they just may be cooking up some new music in the FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

With that being said, we can now add a few more new shows to the list, as the group announced via Instagram that they’ll be playing at Westfair Amphitheatre in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 10th, The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park, Minnesota on June 11th, and Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas October 21st.

Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Old 97’s will open for Turnpike for the first two shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM CST, with pre-sale beginning Wednesday at 10 AM CST.

