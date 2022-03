Have you ever cried over an original chicken sandwich (inspired) by Burger King? Adam Richman has. And now, so have I. Not due to the sandwich itself—though surely there are some out there good enough to drum up a few tears—but misty eyes were had, over Zoom nonetheless, when the host and I got together to make a homemade, copycat version. What can I say? There's something strangely intimate about exchanging stories about food. More on that later.

