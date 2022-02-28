ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Therapeutic plasma exchange in a patient with acute motor axonal neuropathy subtype of Guillain-Barre syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus.

 5 days ago

A young female in her early 20s with a history of systemic lupus erythematosus presented to the emergency department due to 4 days of progressive bilateral extremity weakness and numbness. The patient reported flu-like symptoms that had spontaneously recovered 2 weeks prior to her presentation....

MedicalXpress

Researchers show early developmental delays predict poor long-term outcomes in Leigh syndrome patients

Researchers from the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have found that developmental delays associated with Leigh syndrome, the most common pediatric mitochondrial disorder, may occur earlier than previously recognized—even before metabolic stroke and regression—which could provide clinicians with an opportunity for earlier diagnosis and therapeutic interventions. The findings were recently published online by the journal Molecular Genetics and Metabolism.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Nashville News Hub

Young boy, described as fit and healthy, was ‘a little sick’ when he first got the Coronavirus; died just days after testing positive for COVID-19

The child’s parents said their 8-year-old son had no underlying health conditions. Unfortunately, he died just days after testing positive for COVID-19. His family said the boy, a healthy child, was a little sick when he first got the Coronavirus. But, his condition rapidly deteriorated. He was taken to a hospital 4 days later when he began experiencing breathing difficulties. Unfortunately, he passed away just hours after arriving.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

Terahertz imaging demonstrates its diagnostic potential and reveals a relationship between cutaneous dehydration and neuropathy for diabetic foot syndrome patients

Diabetic foot syndrome, a long term consequence of Diabetes Mellitus, is the most common cause of non-traumatic amputations. Around 8% of the world population suffers from diabetes, 15% of diabetic patients present a diabetic foot ulcer which leads to amputation in 2.5% of the cases. There is no objective method for the early diagnosis and prevention of the syndrome and its consequences. We test terahertz imaging, which is capable of mapping the cutaneous hydration, for the evaluation of the diabetic foot deterioration as an early diagnostic test as well as ulcers prevention and tracking tool. Furthermore, the analysis of our terahertz measurements combined with neurological and vascular assessment of the patients indicates that the dehydration is mainly related to the peripheral neuropathy without a significant vascular cause.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Widow sues hospital over husband’s death from flesh-eating disease after doctors ‘turned him away three times’

A Canadian woman is taking legal action over the death of her husband, who died of the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis after she claims doctors failed to take his symptoms seriously. Britney Stewart, of British Columbia, claims her 40-year-old husband Josh Wakely visited a hospital three times between 24 and 26 February 2020 and was turned away despite increasing complaints. She has now filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from the Northern Health Authority and Fort St John Hospital in British Columbia, where she said her husband was allegedly discharged from with only medication, or misdiagnosed. Ms Stewart said she...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Eli Lilly's Jardiance provides benefit for acute heart failure patients

Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.7%) type 2 diabetes medication Jardiance (empagliflozin) provides clinical benefit to heart failure patients in terms of all-cause mortality, frequency of heart failure events, and time to first heart failure event and symptoms, according to a phase 3 trial. Patients hospitalized with acute heart failure were 36%...
HEALTH
WFAA

Nature.com

Recent trends in the development of hydrogel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders

The central nervous system (CNS) controls the acquisition and processing of peripheral information to manage the behaviors of organisms. CNS disorders, including CNS injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain tumors, are devastating and can cause life-long disabilities. Despite the advanced medical interventions in the modern era of biomedical technology, noninvasive therapeutic strategies are still limited for the prevention or reversal of disease progression. Such scarcity is mainly caused by intricate pathological mechanisms and the unique biological microenvironment of the CNS. Thus, the development of a carrier that promotes the delivery of therapeutic agents into the brain is vital. Hydrogels, as a synthetic or natural platform with a porous three-dimensional structure, can be applied as desirable drug delivery vehicles and cell transportation platforms. This review focuses on the most recent advancements in hydrogel-based therapies for the treatment of CNS disorders, including brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain tumors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients hospitalized for acute heart failure: a multinational randomized trial

The sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor empagliflozin reduces the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization in patients with chronic heart failure, but whether empagliflozin also improves clinical outcomes when initiated in patients who are hospitalized for acute heart failure is unknown. In this double-blind trial (EMPULSE; NCT04157751), 530 patients with a primary diagnosis of acute de novo or decompensated chronic heart failure regardless of left ventricular ejection fraction were randomly assigned to receive empagliflozin 10"‰mg once daily or placebo. Patients were randomized in-hospital when clinically stable (median time from hospital admission to randomization, 3"‰days) and were treated for up to 90"‰days. The primary outcome of the trial was clinical benefit, defined as a hierarchical composite of death from any cause, number of heart failure events and time to first heart failure event, or a 5"‰point or greater difference in change from baseline in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Total Symptom Score at 90"‰days, as assessed using a win ratio. More patients treated with empagliflozin had clinical benefit compared with placebo (stratified win ratio, 1.36; 95% confidence interval, 1.09"“1.68; P"‰="‰0.0054), meeting the primary endpoint. Clinical benefit was observed for both acute de novo and decompensated chronic heart failure and was observed regardless of ejection fraction or the presence or absence of diabetes. Empagliflozin was well tolerated; serious adverse events were reported in 32.3% and 43.6% of the empagliflozin- and placebo-treated patients, respectively. These findings indicate that initiation of empagliflozin in patients hospitalized for acute heart failure is well tolerated and results in significant clinical benefit in the 90"‰days after starting treatment.
HEALTH
The Citizens Voice

Spending, patient visits up at Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital in 2021

Spending on medical care for veterans in the service area of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Twp. increased 16% in 2021, according to the hospital’s annual report. Medical services for veterans at the hospital, its seven community clinics and other facilities in the hospital’s service...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is. a post-acute transitions specialist. 2. Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)...
ASHEVILLE, NC

