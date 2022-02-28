Fatal Crash on Hwy 126W-Lane County

The Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout the night to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles. Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area Commands along with crews from the below-listed agencies worked all night to get them over 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate. Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification. A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels as needed.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO