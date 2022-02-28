Shell says it will exit Russian oil and gas investments, following a day after rival BP

British oil giant BP said it is “exiting” its $14 billion stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in one of the biggest signs yet that the Western business world is cutting ties over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. BP, which reportedly...
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Neal Crabtree was laid off from his position working on the Keystone XL pipeline. He’s now warning that the U.S. is in for "deep trouble" if President Biden’s energy policies continue to inhibit pipeline construction. President Biden’s move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day...
HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
BILL Gates has issued a stark warning to fans of Elon Musk about the dangers posed by investing in cryptocurrencies. In an interview, the 66-year-old Microsoft founder said that the crypto market was a huge risk for anyone with less cash than Musk. That's just about everyone when you consider...
March 8 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States should return to the principle of "peaceful co-existence" like during the Cold War, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday. The foreign ministry added that it was open to honest and mutually respectful dialogue with...
The United States of America faced a lot in 2021, such as a supply chain crisis, a food shortage, an economic crisis, and the highest inflation rate in the past three decades.
After President Joe Biden was elected in late 2020, there was a spike in optimism among businesses, with 45% of respondents expecting better U.S.-China relations, the American Chamber of Commerce in China's annual survey of members found. That level of optimism has dropped to 27% of respondents in the latest...
For China, the speed and severity with which the U.S. and its allies sanctioned Russia is a warning sign that could guide future economic and foreign policy. "This is a very multilateral moment," said Reva Goujon, senior manager for the China corporate advisory team at Rhodium Group. Beijing has refused...
After 10 days of conflict, Russia has surpassed North Korea and Iran to become the most sanctioned country in the world. The UN estimates that about 1.5 million civilians have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, with more trying to get out. And now, civilians are trapped...
MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
