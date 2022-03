Disney has released a new trailer for Snowdrop, a new South Korean television series, now streaming on Disney+. The drama stars BLACKPINK singer Jisoo, Jung-Hae-in, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoo, Jung Yoo-jin and initially debuted in December 2021 on JTBC in South Korea and debuted on Disney+ in the U.S. and in selected international regions. Set in 1987, the series tells the story of Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a female university student and ends up hiding from the government in her dorm room. As the story unfolds, the pair fall in love against the backdrop of political upheaval. You can check out the trailer below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO