Association of Osteopontin gene single nucleotide polymorphism with lupus nephritis.

 5 days ago

To determine the association of single nucleotide polymorphism at 9250 C/T in exon 7 of the Osteopontin (OPN) gene among Egyptian patients with lupus nephritis (LN) and healthy controls and assess its relation with clinical and laboratory features in addition to both activity and chronicity indices in these patients....

Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Z16b, a natural compound from Ganoderma cochlear is a novel RyR2 stabilizer preventing catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia

Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) is an inherited, lethal ventricular arrhythmia triggered by catecholamines. Mutations in genes that encode cardiac ryanodine receptor (RyR2) and proteins that regulate RyR2 activity cause enhanced diastolic Ca2+ release (leak) through the RyR2 channels, resulting in CPVT. Current therapies for CPVT are limited. We found that Z16b, a meroterpenoid isolated from Ganoderma cochlear, inhibited Ca2+ spark frequency (CaSF) in R2474S/"‰+"‰cardiomyocytes in a dose-dependent manner, with an IC50 of 3.2"‰Î¼M. Z16b also dose-dependently suppressed abnormal post-pacing Ca2+ release events. Intraperitoneal injection (i.p.) of epinephrine and caffeine stimulated sustained ventricular tachycardia in all R2474S/+ mice, while pretreatment with Z16b (0.5"‰mg/kg, i.p.) prevented ventricular arrhythmia in 9 of 10 mice, and Z16b administration immediately after the onset of VT abolished sVT in 9 of 12 mice. Of translational significance, Z16b significantly inhibited CaSF and abnormal Ca2+ release events in human CPVT iPS-CMs. Mechanistically, Z16b interacts with RyR2, enhancing the "zipping" state of the N-terminal and central domains of RyR2. A molecular docking simulation and point mutation and pulldown assays identified Z16b forms hydrogen bonds with Arg626, His1670, and Gln2126 in RyR2 as a triangle shape that anchors the NTD and CD interaction and thus stabilizes RyR2 in a tight "zipping" conformation. Our findings support that Z16b is a novel RyR2 stabilizer that can prevent CPVT. It may also serve as a lead compound with a new scaffold for the design of safer and more efficient drugs for treating CPVT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence of neural epidermal growth factor-like 1- and exostosin 1/exostosin 2-associated membranous nephropathy: a single-center retrospective study in Japan

Membranous nephropathy (MN) is the leading cause of nephrotic syndrome in adults. We previously reported that the prevalence of phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R)- and thrombospondin type 1 domain containing 7A (THSD7A)-associated MN patients in Japan is 52.7% and 9.1%, respectively. In addition to PLA2R and THSD7A, we assessed the presence of newly discovered target antigens, neural epidermal growth factor-like 1 (NELL-1), semaphorin 3B (SEMA3B), and exostosin 1/exostosin 2 (Ext1/Ext2), in renal specimens from patients with primary and secondary MN by immunohistochemistry. We found enhanced glomerular staining of PLA2R, THSD7A, NELL-1, and Ext1/Ext2 in 53.6%, 8.7%, 1.5%, and 13.0% of the renal samples, respectively, in patients with primary MN. None of the patient specimens showed enhanced staining of SEMA3B. Enhanced glomerular staining of PLA2R, NELL-1, and Ext1/Ext2 was detected in 5.7%, 8.6%, and 22.9% of the patients with secondary MN, respectively. Based on our findings, we recommend the assessment of PLA2R, THSD7A and NELL-1 in addition to clinical information and IgG4 staining to differentiate between primary and secondary MN. This would aid in distinguishing secondary MN patients from primary MN patients who coincidentally have some secondary characteristics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transgenic manipulation of triacylglycerol biosynthetic enzymes in B. napus alters lipid-associated gene expression and lipid metabolism

Oilseed rape (Brassica napus) is an important crop that is cultivated for the oil (mainly triacylglycerol; TAG) it produces in its seeds. TAG synthesis is controlled mainly by key enzymes in the Kennedy pathway, such as glycerol 3-phosphate acyltransferase (GPAT), lysophosphatidate acyltransferase (LPAT) and diacylglycerol acyltransferase (DGAT) but can also be produced from phosphoglycerides such as phosphatidylcholine (PC) by the activity of the enzyme phospholipid: diacylglycerol acyltransferase (PDAT). To evaluate the potential for these enzymes to alter oil yields or composition, we analysed transgenic B. napus lines which overexpressed GPAT, LPAT or PDAT using heterologous transgenes from Arabidopsis and Nasturtium and examined lipid profiles and changes in gene expression in these lines compared to WT. Distinct changes in PC and TAG abundance and spatial distribution in embryonic tissues were observed in some of the transgenic lines, together with altered expression of genes involved generally in acyl-lipid metabolism. Overall our results show that up-regulation of these key enzymes differentially affects lipid composition and distribution as well as lipid-associated gene expression, providing important information which could be used to improve crop properties by metabolic engineering.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Global and transcription-coupled repair of 8-oxoG is initiated by nucleotide excision repair proteins

UV-DDB, consisting of subunits DDB1 and DDB2, recognizes UV-induced photoproducts during global genome nucleotide excision repair (GG-NER). We recently demonstrated a noncanonical role of UV-DDB in stimulating base excision repair (BER) which raised several questions about the timing of UV-DDB arrival at 8-oxoguanine (8-oxoG), and the dependency of UV-DDB on the recruitment of downstream BER and NER proteins. Using two different approaches to introduce 8-oxoG in cells, we show that DDB2 is recruited to 8-oxoG immediately after damage and colocalizes with 8-oxoG glycosylase (OGG1) at sites of repair. 8-oxoG removal and OGG1 recruitment is significantly reduced in the absence of DDB2. NER proteins, XPA and XPC, also accumulate at 8-oxoG. While XPC recruitment is dependent on DDB2, XPA recruitment is DDB2-independent and transcription-coupled. Finally, DDB2 accumulation at 8-oxoG induces local chromatin unfolding. We propose that DDB2-mediated chromatin decompaction facilitates the recruitment of downstream BER proteins to 8-oxoG lesions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
San José Spotlight

Brammer: Smoke and Mirrors—An investor’s dream was my memory care nightmare

I am the caregiver for my mom who has resided in a variety of institutional settings. It’s emotional to share this very personal, six-year long-term care journey we have been on. Having to revisit these traumatic experiences triggers unhealed wounds. But it’s critical to bring visibility to another segment of long-term care that is focused on profit over care.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Nature.com

Gene-based association tests using GWAS summary statistics and incorporating eQTL

Although genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have been successfully applied to a variety of complex diseases and identified many genetic variants underlying complex diseases via single marker tests, there is still a considerable heritability of complex diseases that could not be explained by GWAS. One alternative approach to overcome the missing heritability caused by genetic heterogeneity is gene-based analysis, which considers the aggregate effects of multiple genetic variants in a single test. Another alternative approach is transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS). TWAS aggregates genomic information into functionally relevant units that map to genes and their expression. TWAS is not only powerful, but can also increase the interpretability in biological mechanisms of identified trait associated genes. In this study, we propose a powerful and computationally efficient gene-based association test, called Overall. Using extended Simes procedure, Overall aggregates information from three types of traditional gene-based association tests and also incorporates expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) information into a gene-based association test using GWAS summary statistics. We show that after a small number of replications to estimate the correlation among the integrated gene-based tests, the p values of Overall can be calculated analytically. Simulation studies show that Overall can control type I error rates very well and has higher power than the tests that we compared with. We also apply Overall to two schizophrenia GWAS summary datasets and two lipids GWAS summary datasets. The results show that this newly developed method can identify more significant genes than other methods we compared with.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human lifespan is linked to truncating variants in single genes

Life expectancy is partially determined by an individual's genetic make-up. Whole-exome sequencing analysis of >350,000 UK Biobank participants revealed that protein-truncating variants in four genes, BRCA1, BRCA2, ATM and TET2, are negatively associated with human lifespan. Phenome-wide analyses confirm roles for these genes in cancer and clonal hematopoiesis. The question.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell gene fusion detection by scFusion

Gene fusions can play important roles in tumor initiation and progression. While fusion detection so far has been from bulk samples, full-length single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offers the possibility of detecting gene fusions at the single-cell level. However, scRNA-seq data have a high noise level and contain various technical artifacts that can lead to spurious fusion discoveries. Here, we present a computational tool, scFusion, for gene fusion detection based on scRNA-seq. We evaluate the performance of scFusion using simulated and five real scRNA-seq datasets and find that scFusion can efficiently and sensitively detect fusions with a low false discovery rate. In a T cell dataset, scFusion detects the invariant TCR gene recombinations in mucosal-associated invariant T cells that many methods developed for bulk data fail to detect; in a multiple myeloma dataset, scFusion detects the known recurrent fusion IgH-WHSC1, which is associated with overexpression of the WHSC1 oncogene. Our results demonstrate that scFusion can be used to investigate cellular heterogeneity of gene fusions and their transcriptional impact at the single-cell level.
CANCER
NBC News

CDC numbers show that more than 90 percent of people in U.S. can ditch masks

Data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Covid-19 levels have dropped significantly enough that more than 90 percent of people in the United States can go without masks. The updated data, which shows that nearly everyone in the country lives in an area with...
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA

