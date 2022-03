Hulu has picked up the drama series “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem” to series, Variety has learned. The series was ordered to pilot at the streamer in 2021. Hulu has given the one-hour drama a 10 episode first season order. Per the official description of the show, it asks the question how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée, Imogene, aim to discover — the truth at all costs.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO