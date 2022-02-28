ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sporty Style! Duchess Kate Recreated Princess Diana’s Exact Outfit for Rugby Match: Photo

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9cZs_0eRQFwuv00
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Double take! Duchess Kate took a very obviously style cue out of Princess Diana’s fashion playbook this weekend. The 40-year-old royal showed up to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship game in a houndstooth-print jacket that is nearly identical to the one her late mother-in-law wore to the same sports event (England vs. Wales) circa 1993.

Unlike Princess Diana’s coat, Duchess Kate’s jacket was designed with a modern spin. The $600 Holland Cooper jacket had a fitted silhouette, whereas the late royal’s was a bit less structured.

Both ladies also opted for black turtlenecks underneath. When it came to accessories, Duchess Kate opted for her Gianvito Rossi pumps, her Trusting Mini Holly Bag in taupe, circle earrings from Accessorizer and a scarf that repped the England rugby team.

The whole recreation, which took place just about 29 years a part on the dot, sent Twitter into a tizzy. Because rest assured royal style watchers picked up on the matchy-matchy moment within seconds.

“Oh my god, she copied Diana’s whole look for when Diana attended the English Rugby match. Tell me again how Kate isn’t sick in the head,” a user wrote, while someone else said, “These matching outfits from Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are really making me want a houndstooth blazer.”

The twinning moment between the two royals is amazing — but it’s certainly not the first time that the Hold Still author has taken style inspo from her mother-in-law.

In fact, a similar situation came to pass a few months back. During the September 2021 premiere of No Time to Die, the duchess gave a subtle nod to the Princess of Wales in a glitzy gold gown. She opted for a Jenny Packham number that was eerily similar to the Bruce Oldfield number Princess Diana wore to the premiere of the 1985 Bond movie, A View to Kill.

Duchess Kate has longstanding style history of paying tribute to the late royal through fashion. She famously wore a red collared dress and coat when leaving the hospital with Prince Louis in 2018 that bared a striking similarity to the outfit Princess Diana wore when leaving the hospital with Prince Harry in 1984.

The Duchess of Cambridge also likes to honor her mother-in-law through jewelry. In addition to her stunning sapphire engagement ring, the duchess was given a handful of pieces form Princess Diana’s collection — and she makes a point to incorporate the stunning jewels with her outfits.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 4

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley. Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Using Princess Diana's 'Unfinished' Work To Get Attention? Royal Seen With Princess Eugenie Sans Wife

Prince Harry urged Britons to have themselves tested for HIV. Prince Harry continues to be hounded with various issues even after his shocking departure from royal life in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the “racism” happening behind palace doors and the never-ending condemnations of the British media pushed them to quit their senior royal roles and fly off to the United States.
NFL
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Now 'Bitter', 'Angry' And 'Hard Done By'? Duke Reportedly Knew About 'Queen Camilla' Speech Beforehand

Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From Meghan Markle's High-Slit Dress For Her NAACP Awards Acceptance—Wow!

Whether Meghan Markle chooses a cinched, light-wash denim dress or a curve-hugging, cobalt smocked item, she has proved time and time again that blue is definitely her color! Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on the glowing Duchess of Sussex, 40, in a sapphire gown at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26th, where she and husband Prince Harry made a special appearance. The couple accepted the President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service” for their non-profit and philanthropic work, and the two honored Black designers with their classy ensembles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Holland Cooper#English#No Time To Die
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Wife Responsible For Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Battle? Duchess Reportedly Represents Everything Meghan Markle Disliked About Royal Life

A TV host suggested Camilla Parker-Bowles was the one who transmitted COVID-19 to Queen Elizabeth. Camilla Parker-Bowles has been canceled since her relationship with Prince Charles was confirmed. Critics claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall actually ruined the marriage of Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales as she reportedly remained in contact with the future king despite both being married to other people.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Her Majesty Warned Prince William And Harry After Prince Charles And Princess Anne Did This? Monarch's 'Queen Camilla' Speech Reportedly Still Dividing The Public

Queen Elizabeth reportedly issued a warning to Prince William and Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly became the mother figure to both Prince William and Prince Harry following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Her Majesty was said to be training William as he would soon become the king while she maintains a close and loving relationship with Harry.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Charlotte may be the sassiest Royal, here’s why

At just 6-years-old, Princess Charlotte has made it very clear that she knows what she wants and is a confident and headstrong girl. She has already got a reputation for being the most assertive and headstrong out of all of the Duke and Duchess’s children. Princess Charlotte at Christmas.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy