Kentucky State

Kentucky, Kansas and 5 NCAA basketball teams on upset alert this week

By Mike Phillips
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the final week of the regular season on tap, bubble teams with home dates against foes like Kansas and Kentucky are top college basketball upset picks. The college basketball regular season comes to a close this week and it brings fewer opportunities for bubble teams to make statements to impress...

On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Former UNC Tar Heels think Armando Bacot get robbed of ACC Player of the Year

After defeating Duke on Saturday, former UNC Tar Heels came out in full force to dispute the ACC’s choice for Player of the Year. It wasn’t Armando Bacot. Bacot would’ve been a popular choice for player of the year given his statistics and consistency throughout the season — he averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest. The junior established himself as one of the best big men in the country, yet that went unrecognized by the ACC, at least in terms of providing the UNC product the league’s highest honor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Big East Conference Tournament Preview: Prediction, Bracket, Odds, Standings and Schedule

Big East games always feel a little bit bigger this time of year as all the squads assemble upon the mecca of basketball in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Providence took home the regular season title, finishing at 14-3 in conference play, 24-4 overall, and ending with the No. 9 overall AP ranking. However, the oddsmakers don't even have the Friars in the top two teams to cut down the nets on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
Boston Globe

Kentucky women’s basketball upsets No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC championship game

Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left Sunday, and Kentucky rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina, 64-62, to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament championship since 1982. Seventh-seeded Kentucky (19-11), which hadn’t reached this game since 2014, won its 10th straight game with the biggest being its upset of the top-ranked Gamecocks (28-2) after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to reach the SEC championship game . . . Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and the UConn women (24-5) cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette. Paige Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, played 18 minutes and finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. The sophomore was playing her fifth game since returning from a left knee injury that kept her out more than two months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

NCAA Men’s Basketball SEC Tournament Betting Preview: Kentucky and Auburn Both Solid Contenders

The SEC tournament will commence on Wednesday and run through Sunday from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Kentucky Wildcats, the betting favorites (+190) at SI Sportsbook, will be seeking their fifth title in the last seven years but they will not have an easy path. John Calipari’s club, which is the No. 2 seed, will likely have to face Tennessee in the semifinals before potentially facing Auburn or Arkansas in the championship game.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

2 most disappointing players for the Detroit Pistons this season

Depending on your level of optimism going into the season, the Detroit Pistons are pretty much right where you expected or a disappointment. Many fans thought the young team might make a leap after drafting Cade Cunningham, but the Pistons are headed for another season in low 20’s for wins.
NBA
FanSided

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction and Odds (Trust Bulls to End Slump)

Bulls: -6 (-110) 227.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) This is where the Bulls shine, playing against teams at the bottom of the conference. The Bulls are 0-14 against the top three seeds from both conferences this season -- making them 39-12 against the rest of the league. Chicago knows how to get it done against inferior competition and the Pistons certainly qualify as that.
NBA
The Providence Journal

Who is Peter Kiss? A look at Bryant's polarizing guard, and nation's top scorer

SMITHFIELD — A quick scan of social media late Tuesday night revealed a player who could be among the most polarizing in the upcoming March Madness field.  Peter Kiss isn't for everyone. There is nothing understated about what he does on the basketball court. Staring down opponents, voicing his objections to the officials, the occasional quick set of pushups on the baseline — you can never be too sure what might come next.  ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newberry Observer

Men’s basketball season ends to Queens

GREENVILLE — After a South Atlantic Conference first-round win over third-seeded Tusculum, the Newberry College Wolves men’s basketball team (15-13) fell to the No. 2 seeded Queens Royals. The threes were flying early for both teams, as the first five made baskets of the game were three pointers....
NEWBERRY, SC
247Sports

Nebraska basketball: Fred Hoiberg praises team's effort down stretch of season after upset win over Wisconsin

Nebraska won its third-straight game and stunned No. 10 Wisconsin on Senior Day in Madison, winning 74-73 and denying the Badgers a shot at the outright Big Ten title. The Huskers finished the season 3-1 in their last four games — including two road wins against top-25 opponents — since AD Trev Alberts said Fred Hoiberg would return for the 2022-23 season.
WISCONSIN STATE
