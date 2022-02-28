Kentucky, Kansas and 5 NCAA basketball teams on upset alert this week

Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left Sunday, and Kentucky rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina, 64-62, to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament championship since 1982. Seventh-seeded Kentucky (19-11), which hadn’t reached this game since 2014, won its 10th straight game with the biggest being its upset of the top-ranked Gamecocks (28-2) after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to reach the SEC championship game . . . Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and the UConn women (24-5) cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette. Paige Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, played 18 minutes and finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. The sophomore was playing her fifth game since returning from a left knee injury that kept her out more than two months.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO