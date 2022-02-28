Luzis - Pet of the Week

Hello! I’m Zoey. I’m an American terrier mix who has been in shelter for 252 days and I’m ready to find my forever home! I am a super sweet gal who just wants to love. I need to find a family where I am an only child, and will do best if my new family has strong personalities. I love car rides, treats and going for walks. Snuggling up on the couch for a good movie is something I miss from home life. Please give my shelter family a call and come take me for a walk, get to know me. Hello there! My name is Tom. I’m a domestic shorthair mix and I am a little on the shy side. With that stated, I would love to find myself a real home. I just need someone to show me patience and lots of love. I am quiet, lazy, and a really sweet guy — once I get to know you. The easiest and quickest way to my heart is through crunchy treats. I just know that there is a family out there for me! Could it be you? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO