ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Luzis - Pet of the Week

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuzis is one loving, lively pup! Slated to be larger, his licks will leave...

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie is a unique-looking orange tabby cat who has been at the Coweta Animal Services shelter since Jan. 31. Charlie is about 7 months old. He was picked up as a stray from Spence Avenue. Charlie is very loving and calm, and loves attention. Because of his personality, shelter workers think he is likely someone's pet who got lost. He was a tom cat when he was picked up, so he might have been wandering. When he was picked up, Charlie was wearing a purple flea collar. Charlie likes treats, and may even sit when you tell him to.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Leo

This week’s shelter pet is Leo, an 11-month-old lab mix currently waiting for his furever home at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This handsome man is as sweet as can be. He has lived with two smaller dogs and a cat and did well with all of them. He is timid, so he would do best with children over 12 years old. Leo has some issues with separation anxiety and will need a home that can help him manage that. He would be a perfect addition to any family.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Lancaster Online

Pet of the Week: Nelson

Nelson is a 1 year old, long haired beautiful boy. He is neutered and has a clean bill of health. Nelson is a little more anxious then other cats, so we would like a calm home without dogs or children for him. He does okay with other cats. He will...
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury News

Pet of the Week: Oolong

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Oolong. Fancy a cuppa? How about something even more relaxing and comforting than a cup of tea? Meet Oolong, who despite his name is not a drink, but a fun-loving and gentle rabbit who will provide you with oodles of contentment. Oolong is a neutered male shorthair rabbit with a beautiful cinnamon colored coat. This bun enjoys exploring and dining on leafy greens. Oolong also relishes being petted and brushed. Additionally, his adoption fees are waived. Seeking to add a sweet rabbit to your life? Hop on over to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and ask for Oolong ID# A895791.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Luzis Pet Of
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusiasm. He is neutered, current on rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccinations, de-wormed and microchipped. He has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.
PETS
The Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

Hello! I’m Zoey. I’m an American terrier mix who has been in shelter for 252 days and I’m ready to find my forever home! I am a super sweet gal who just wants to love. I need to find a family where I am an only child, and will do best if my new family has strong personalities. I love car rides, treats and going for walks. Snuggling up on the couch for a good movie is something I miss from home life. Please give my shelter family a call and come take me for a walk, get to know me. Hello there! My name is Tom. I’m a domestic shorthair mix and I am a little on the shy side. With that stated, I would love to find myself a real home. I just need someone to show me patience and lots of love. I am quiet, lazy, and a really sweet guy — once I get to know you. The easiest and quickest way to my heart is through crunchy treats. I just know that there is a family out there for me! Could it be you? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel Nebraska

Tamale: The Pet of the Week

This spicy boy is a domestic short hair. Tamale is a calm and friendly kitty. He enjoys a good pet and hugs and cuddles. When he isn’t the center of attention, tamale can be found either exploring or taking a nap. He would make a great lap cat and...
PETS
WTNH

Pet of the week: Laika

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Laika a 5-year-old Siberian Husky. Laika has thick chocolate and white coat with one blue eye and one brown eye. Even though Laika has a ‘rascally expression’ she is a quiet, charming, mild-mannered, and athletic girl. Named after the first animal in space Laika is naturally […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
pilot.com

Pet of the Week: Jack

Meet Jack! He is approximately 8 years-old and weighs 40 pounds. Jack was a stray with an injured leg that was rescued by Moore Humane Society. He has been treated for heart worms and necessary amputation surgery. Jack enjoys short walks, being outdoors and snuggling in his bed. Please consider giving Jack the forever home he deserves. Visit him at Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. 22, in Carthage. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Adoption information at www.moorehumane.org or call (910) 947-2631.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing in the yard but is a pretty calm dog. He’s a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you he is your pal for life. Fatty walks well on a leash and is housetrained. He would be okay with some dogs but would prefer a home without cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Blossom

Blossom, a 9-month-old female kitten, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Blossom or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311, visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75.
ODESSA, TX
WITN

Pet of the Week: Sedona

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Sedona. Sedona is a four-month-old, bubbly retriever mix. She is a talkative girl who loves to play, eat and then play some more. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Sedona recently discovered the joys of the peanut butter, so they ask that you have it ready if you adopt her!
SEDONA, AZ
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Simba and Koda

Meet Simba. Like the character on Lion King, he is a super friendly, easy going handsome orange tabby who gets along with everyone. Simba is a big cuddler and loves to play with cat wand toys and feather toys when he's not loving on his people. If you are looking for a personal assistant, Simba is your guy. And who doesn't love an orange tabby? Come meet Simba at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn or go to helpingpawswi.org .
PETS
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Andy!. Andy is a 14...
MIDLAND, TX
pilot.com

Pet of the Week: Pickles

Meet Pickles! She’s a young (18-24 month old), six pound, female short-haired tabby with a touch of calico markings and pink toe beans. Pickles is a friendly lap cat, she enjoys watching detective shows and loves investigating the nooks and crannies of her foster home in search of hidden toys. PIckles has done well around dogs. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and litter box trained. Adoption fee is $60; contact Sandhills Cat Coalition, P.O. Box 4541, Pinehurst NC 28374, or email sandhillscatcoalition@gmail.com.
PINEHURST, NC
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Laney is a lovely little girl who has been through a lot in her short 10 months of life. She has had hip surgery and has a bit of a limp. Laney is happy now and can play like all the other kittens. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Harlequin and Ivy

These adorable girls Harlequin & Ivy! They have been waiting two weeks to find a forever home together, but we are hoping someone will come to meet them soon. They are about 4.5 months old and cute as can be. Such fluffy and beautiful girls!. Harlequin is the brave big...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy