Jazz's Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Not in rotation with Jazz

Conley finished Monday's 111-103 loss to Dallas with three points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. Conley was invisible in the loss, scoring just three points to go with little else. He has now scored a grand total of five points over his past two games, both of which the Jazz have lost. Obviously, he will be better than this, but it could be that his days of being an elite fantasy option are behind him. Over the past month, the veteran is averaging just 9.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. With that being said, he is shooting under 30 percent from the floor, a number that is sure to increase over the coming games.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO