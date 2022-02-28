ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz's Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Not in rotation with Jazz

Alexander-Walker has been a DNP-CD in each of the Jazz's last three games. Alexander-Walker arrived in Utah shortly...

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Will start Sunday

Forrest is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Thunder in place of Mike Conley (rest), Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Forrest will draw his fifth start of the season. As a starter, he's averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per game. While Forrest will draw the start, Jordan Clarkson is still expected to play an expanded role off the bench with Conley sidelined.
Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Drops 13 points in Monday's loss

O'Neale notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks. O'Neale put together another serviceable performance in the loss, although the lack of defensive production was somewhat disappointing. All in all, it's been a successful season for O'Neale, who lacks upside but produces respectably across the board and isn't a major liability in any one category.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Monster Performance Not Enough, Thunder Tuned by Jazz

There’s a big man crisis in Bricktown. Leading into Sunday’s matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to roll out a red-hot Isaiah Roby at the starting five. Due to a late scratch, those aspirations were canned. Instead, Darius Bazley stood toe-to-toe with Rudy Gobert for the jump ball in his first gig at the five.
Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
ECU’s Newton named to All-AAC Second Team

FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina sophomore guard Tristen Newton has earned a spot on the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team, according to an announcement by the league Wednesday morning. Newton is the sixth Pirate to receive all-conference accolades since ECU joined the AAC prior to the 2014-15 campaign, joining three-time all-league honoree Jayden […]
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets green light

Gobert (calf) is available to play Monday against Dallas. Gobert has been dealing with left calf soreness, but it won't force him to miss Monday's matchup. He's averaging 15.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last five games.
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch, exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents is concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles mightily in loss

Conley finished Monday's 111-103 loss to Dallas with three points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. Conley was invisible in the loss, scoring just three points to go with little else. He has now scored a grand total of five points over his past two games, both of which the Jazz have lost. Obviously, he will be better than this, but it could be that his days of being an elite fantasy option are behind him. Over the past month, the veteran is averaging just 9.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. With that being said, he is shooting under 30 percent from the floor, a number that is sure to increase over the coming games.
Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Available against Thunder

Hernangomez (back) is available Sunday against the Thunder. Hernangomez dealt with a right sacral contusion ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up. His availability shouldn't impact Utah's rotation.
