ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Retiree doesn't let heart issues slow him down

By Stefani Kopenec, American Heart Association News
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months before the pandemic, Chris Mathews was 20 miles into a 32-mile ride with his bicycle club when he lost all strength in his legs and body. Chris, then 72, moved over and signaled for others to pass. Then his mind became a "complete fog." He stopped pedaling, slumped...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tri-Town News

Don’t Let Carpal Tunnel Slow You Down

Among adults, carpal tunnel syndrome is the most common form of nerve pain in your upper arm, forearm and hand. It is a progressive condition that can cause simple tasks such as holding your favorite coffee mug to become painful and difficult. Studies show that women and the elderly are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Is blood pressure reading more accurate at home or clinic?

Blood pressure measurements routinely taken at home are more likely to provide the basis for accurate diagnoses of hypertension than those taken in a clinic setting, according to a new study led by Kaiser Permanente investigators. The findings come from a randomized controlled trial of 510 adults who visited one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Health
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new treatment to combat obesity and heart disease

An interdisciplinary research team at The University of Texas at San Antonio has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. Francis Yoshimoto, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is leading a team that developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Rate#Retiree#Icd
The Independent

Toddler with autism who doesn’t like physical touch ‘slowly’ lets sister be more affectionate

A mother has revealed how her toddler with autism, who doesn’t like physical touch, has “slowly” let his baby sister be more affectionate with him.On TikTok, @alexjayyy06 frequently shares videos about her life as a mother of five kids, with the account dedicated to topics including how she cares for her child with autism and her journey with adoption.In one video shared last December, the TikToker showed her son sitting next to his baby sister. At the start of the clip, her daughter could be seen repeatedly placing her hand on her big brother and clenching onto his pyjamas.“Our son...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

No, you cannot 'devaccinate' yourself with snake venom kits, bleach or cupping

Claims you can "devaccinate" yourself have been circulating on social media, another example of extreme and dangerous misinformation about COVID vaccines. Methods said to remove COVID vaccines from the body include using snake venom extractors or a type of traditional therapy known as "wet cupping." If you encounter claims like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Homologous Pfizer-BioNTech booster safe for adolescents

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, reactions to homologous Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccination occur with similar frequency as after receipt of the second vaccine dose, and they are generally mild to moderate in severity, according to research published in the March 1 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Ongoing 'immune injuries' might cause persistent breathlessness after COVID-19

Long-lasting immune activity in the airways might be the cause of persistent breathlessness following COVID-19. This is according to a new study of 38 people who were previously hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The results, published in Immunity, suggest these patients have an altered landscape of immune cells in their airways...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The pandemic's psychological effect on those on society's fringes

According to a psychological study, those who feel disadvantaged in Germany are suffering in particular from the pandemic. Presenting the initial findings from the internationally unique research project "Coping with Corona" (CoCo), psychologist Mitja Back from the University of Münster's Cluster of Excellence Religion and Politics, says, "People who feel culturally, politically, and economically marginalized say that they are more restricted by the crisis, are less happy, and find the pandemic more depressing than others." For a period of four weeks, psychologists from the University of Münster, the University of Munich, and the University of Osnabrück carried out daily interviews with people from all social classes about their attitudes, emotions, and everyday experiences.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Clinical experts offer advice on prescribing cannabis medicines to patients with epilepsy

There's considerable interest in using cannabis-based medications to help treat drug resistant epilepsy, but clinicians have little guidance on how or when to prescribe these products. A working group comprised of pediatric and adult epilepsy specialists, clinical pharmacists, pharmacologists, and cannabis researchers from across Australia recently developed an interim "consensus advise" for prescribers and published it in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy