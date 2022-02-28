Retiree doesn't let heart issues slow him down

According to a psychological study, those who feel disadvantaged in Germany are suffering in particular from the pandemic. Presenting the initial findings from the internationally unique research project "Coping with Corona" (CoCo), psychologist Mitja Back from the University of Münster's Cluster of Excellence Religion and Politics, says, "People who feel culturally, politically, and economically marginalized say that they are more restricted by the crisis, are less happy, and find the pandemic more depressing than others." For a period of four weeks, psychologists from the University of Münster, the University of Munich, and the University of Osnabrück carried out daily interviews with people from all social classes about their attitudes, emotions, and everyday experiences.
