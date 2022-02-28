ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ESMO Expert Consensus Statements: A new resource to offering doctors practical guidance in unmet areas of oncology

By European Society for Medical Oncology
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESMO, the leading professional organization for medical oncology, announces a new series of resources designed to guide physicians in areas of oncological practice not covered by guidelines, where current evidence is insufficient to evenly inform clinical decision-making. The ESMO Expert Consensus Statements on the Management of EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Is blood pressure reading more accurate at home or clinic?

Blood pressure measurements routinely taken at home are more likely to provide the basis for accurate diagnoses of hypertension than those taken in a clinic setting, according to a new study led by Kaiser Permanente investigators. The findings come from a randomized controlled trial of 510 adults who visited one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new treatment to combat obesity and heart disease

An interdisciplinary research team at The University of Texas at San Antonio has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. Francis Yoshimoto, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is leading a team that developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Clinical experts offer advice on prescribing cannabis medicines to patients with epilepsy

There's considerable interest in using cannabis-based medications to help treat drug resistant epilepsy, but clinicians have little guidance on how or when to prescribe these products. A working group comprised of pediatric and adult epilepsy specialists, clinical pharmacists, pharmacologists, and cannabis researchers from across Australia recently developed an interim "consensus advise" for prescribers and published it in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Damage early in Alzheimer's disease identified via novel MRI approach

Alzheimer's disease usually is diagnosed based on symptoms, such as when a person shows signs of memory loss and difficulty thinking. Up until now, MRI brain scans haven't proven useful for early diagnosis in clinical practice. Such scans can reveal signs of brain shrinkage due to Alzheimer's, but the signs only become unmistakable late in the course of the disease, long after the brain is significantly damaged and most people have been diagnosed via other means.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Biosynthesis of rumbrins and inspiration for discovery of HIV inhibitors

In a new article from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, authors Beifen Zhong, Jun Wan and colleagues from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China, discuss biosynthesis of rumbrins and inspiration for discovery of HIV inhibitors. Investigation on how nature produces natural compounds with chemical...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

6 ways to alleviate the stressed healthcare industry in light of COVID-19

Since 2020, COVID-19 has squeezed the healthcare industry into a stranglehold that's caused staffing shortages and restricted access to quality patient care. This forced some policymakers to enact temporary waivers of licensing restrictions to ease up those burdens. Researchers at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Homologous Pfizer-BioNTech booster safe for adolescents

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, reactions to homologous Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccination occur with similar frequency as after receipt of the second vaccine dose, and they are generally mild to moderate in severity, according to research published in the March 1 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Ongoing 'immune injuries' might cause persistent breathlessness after COVID-19

Long-lasting immune activity in the airways might be the cause of persistent breathlessness following COVID-19. This is according to a new study of 38 people who were previously hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The results, published in Immunity, suggest these patients have an altered landscape of immune cells in their airways...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study calls for fractional doses of COVID-19 vaccines

To stretch the supply and accelerate global vaccination against the coronavirus, a team of economists is calling for the testing of fractional doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Their findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "By utilizing half doses of some COVID-19 vaccines, our projections suggest...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study finds bias in how doctors talk to Black, female patients

Biases based on gender and ethnicity have been well-documented throughout society, including medical care, but data analysis by a University of Oregon (UO) researcher has found exactly how those biases also show up in the language doctors use in their caregiver reports. Physicians were more likely to refer to female...
SOCIETY

