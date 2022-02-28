ESMO Expert Consensus Statements: A new resource to offering doctors practical guidance in unmet areas of oncology
ESMO, the leading professional organization for medical oncology, announces a new series of resources designed to guide physicians in areas of oncological practice not covered by guidelines, where current evidence is insufficient to evenly inform clinical decision-making. The ESMO Expert Consensus Statements on the Management of EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0