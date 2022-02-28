ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Discovery of an innate immunological memory in the intestine

By Pasteur Institute
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe innate immune system plays a crucial role in regulating host-microbe interactions, and especially in providing protection against pathogens that invade the mucosa. Using an intestinal infection model, scientists from the Institut Pasteur and Inserm discovered that innate effector cells—group 3 innate lymphoid cells—act not only during the early stages of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new treatment to combat obesity and heart disease

An interdisciplinary research team at The University of Texas at San Antonio has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. Francis Yoshimoto, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is leading a team that developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Correction: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression

Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National Radiation Emergency Medical Center, KIRAMS, Seoul, 01812, Korea. Laboratory of Radiation Exposure and Therapeutics, National Radiation Emergency Medical Center, KIRAMS, Seoul, 01812, Korea. Department of Pathology, Korea Cancer Center Hospital, Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Science, Seoul, 01812, Korea. Open Access This article is licensed...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Organellar homeostasis and innate immune sensing

A cell is delimited by numerous borders that define specific organelles. The walls of some organelles are particularly robust, such as in mitochondria or endoplasmic reticulum, but some are more fluid such as in phase-separated stress granules. Either way, all organelles can be damaged at times, leading their contents to leak out into the surrounding environment. Therefore, an elegant way to construct an innate immune defence system is to recognize host molecules that do not normally reside within a particular compartment. Here, we provide several examples where organellar homeostasis is lost, leading to the activation of a specific innate immune sensor; these include NLRP3 activation owing to a disrupted trans-Golgi network, Pyrin activation due to cytoskeletal damage, and cGAS"“STING activation following the leakage of nuclear or mitochondrial DNA. Frequently, organelle damage is observed downstream of pathogenic infection but it can also occur in sterile settings as associated with auto-inflammatory disease. Therefore, understanding organellar homeostasis is central to efforts that will identify new innate immune pathways, and therapeutics that balance organellar homeostasis, or target the breakdown pathways that trigger innate immune sensors, could be useful treatments for infection and chronic inflammatory diseases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunological Memory#Adaptive Immune System#Innate Immune System#Infection Control#Intestine#The Institut Pasteur
MedicalXpress

Is blood pressure reading more accurate at home or clinic?

Blood pressure measurements routinely taken at home are more likely to provide the basis for accurate diagnoses of hypertension than those taken in a clinic setting, according to a new study led by Kaiser Permanente investigators. The findings come from a randomized controlled trial of 510 adults who visited one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How a widely used diabetes medication actually works

Physicians have used the drug metformin to treat type 2 diabetes for more than half a century, but despite its prevalence, researchers have lacked a clear understanding of how it works. Now, Yale researchers have elucidated the mechanism behind metformin and related type 2 diabetes drugs, and debunked a previously held theory on how they work. The team, including senior author Gerald Shulman, MD, Ph.D., George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and professor of cellular and molecular physiology, and first author Traci LaMoia, a graduate student in Shulman's lab, published their findings in PNAS on March 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Nature.com

The fliR gene contributes to the virulence of S. marcescens in a Drosophila intestinal infection model

Serratia marcescens is an opportunistic bacterium that infects a wide range of hosts including humans. It is a potent pathogen in a septic injury model of Drosophila melanogaster since a few bacteria directly injected in the body cavity kill the insect within a day. In contrast, flies do not succumb to ingested bacteria for days even though some bacteria cross the intestinal barrier into the hemolymph within hours. The mechanisms by which S. marcescens attacks enterocytes and damages the intestinal epithelium remain uncharacterized. To better understand intestinal infections, we performed a genetic screen for loss of virulence of ingested S. marcescens and identified FliR, a structural component of the flagellum, as a virulence factor. Next, we compared the virulence of two flagellum mutants fliR and flhD in two distinct S. marcescens strains. Both genes are required for S. marcescens to escape the gut lumen into the hemocoel, indicating that the flagellum plays an important role for the passage of bacteria through the intestinal barrier. Unexpectedly, fliR but not flhD is involved in S. marcescens-mediated damages of the intestinal epithelium that ultimately contribute to the demise of the host. Our results therefore suggest a flagellum-independent role for fliR in bacterial virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

VCAM1 confers innate immune tolerance on haematopoietic and leukaemic stem cells

Haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) home to the bone marrow via, in part, interactions with vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM1)1,2,3. Once in the bone marrow, HSCs are vetted by perivascular phagocytes to ensure their self-integrity. Here we show that VCAM1 is also expressed on healthy HSCs and upregulated on leukaemic stem cells (LSCs), where it serves as a quality-control checkpoint for entry into bone marrow by providing 'don't-eat-me' stamping in the context of major histocompatibility complex class-I (MHC-I) presentation. Although haplotype-mismatched HSCs can engraft, Vcam1 deletion, in the setting of haplotype mismatch, leads to impaired haematopoietic recovery due to HSC clearance by mononuclear phagocytes. Mechanistically, VCAM1 'don't-eat-me' activity is regulated by Î²2-microglobulin MHC presentation on HSCs and paired Ig-like receptor-B (PIR-B) on phagocytes. VCAM1 is also used by cancer cells to escape immune detection as its expression is upregulated in multiple cancers, including acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), where high expression associates with poor prognosis. In AML, VCAM1 promotes disease progression, whereas VCAM1 inhibition or deletion reduces leukaemia burden and extends survival. These results suggest that VCAM1 engagement regulates a critical immune-checkpoint gate in the bone marrow, and offers an alternative strategy to eliminate cancer cells via modulation of the innate immune tolerance.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ongoing 'immune injuries' might cause persistent breathlessness after COVID-19

Long-lasting immune activity in the airways might be the cause of persistent breathlessness following COVID-19. This is according to a new study of 38 people who were previously hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The results, published in Immunity, suggest these patients have an altered landscape of immune cells in their airways...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intestinal microbiota signatures of clinical response and immune-related adverse events in melanoma patients treated with anti-PD-1

Ample evidence indicates that the gut microbiome is a tumor-extrinsic factor associated with antitumor response to anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1) therapy, but inconsistencies exist between published microbial signatures associated with clinical outcomes. To resolve this, we evaluated a new melanoma cohort, along with four published datasets. Time-to-event analysis showed that baseline microbiota composition was optimally associated with clinical outcome at approximately 1 year after initiation of treatment. Meta-analysis and other bioinformatic analyses of the combined data show that bacteria associated with favorable response are confined within the Actinobacteria phylum and the Lachnospiraceae/Ruminococcaceae families of Firmicutes. Conversely, Gram-negative bacteria were associated with an inflammatory host intestinal gene signature, increased blood neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, and unfavorable outcome. Two microbial signatures, enriched for Lachnospiraceae spp. and Streptococcaceae spp., were associated with favorable and unfavorable clinical response, respectively, and with distinct immune-related adverse effects. Despite between-cohort heterogeneity, optimized all-minus-one supervised learning algorithms trained on batch-corrected microbiome data consistently predicted outcomes to programmed cell death protein-1 therapy in all cohorts. Gut microbial communities (microbiotypes) with nonuniform geographical distribution were associated with favorable and unfavorable outcomes, contributing to discrepancies between cohorts. Our findings shed new light on the complex interaction between the gut microbiome and response to cancer immunotherapy, providing a roadmap for future studies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Damage early in Alzheimer's disease identified via novel MRI approach

Alzheimer's disease usually is diagnosed based on symptoms, such as when a person shows signs of memory loss and difficulty thinking. Up until now, MRI brain scans haven't proven useful for early diagnosis in clinical practice. Such scans can reveal signs of brain shrinkage due to Alzheimer's, but the signs only become unmistakable late in the course of the disease, long after the brain is significantly damaged and most people have been diagnosed via other means.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Biosynthesis of rumbrins and inspiration for discovery of HIV inhibitors

In a new article from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, authors Beifen Zhong, Jun Wan and colleagues from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China, discuss biosynthesis of rumbrins and inspiration for discovery of HIV inhibitors. Investigation on how nature produces natural compounds with chemical...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy