North Bay cannabis leaders react to latest congressional push for banking reform

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enduring decades of the feds hounding her about her cannabis advocacy, Marin Alliance CBC founder Lynnette Shaw would love it if her pit bull didn’t have to accompany her on the way to make payments with cash from her dispensary business. “I’m walking around with $10,000 in...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sentinel

Senators push Garland to reform US prisons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland take immediate action to reform the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons in response to Associated Press investigations that exposed widespread problems there, serious misconduct involving correctional officers and rampant sexual abuse at a California women’s prison.
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
Fox News

Top intel Republicans warn of nuclear aggression, accuse Biden of using Ukraine war as a 'shield' for policies

FIRST ON FOX: Top Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) are warning that the United States is facing increased nuclear aggression from foes, and also calling out the Biden administration over it's "far left" energy policies that are being exposed by spiking gas prices and other side effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Reuters

Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA

March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Another new initiative signed into...
Lima News

GOP introduces latest congressional map proposal

COLUMBUS — If Republicans want to keep the 12 Ohio congressional seats they currently hold, they will have to compete for them, under a new GOP-drawn plan introduced on Tuesday. The map would favor Republicans to win 10 of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts, while Democrats would be favored to...
North Platte Telegraph

SCOTUS nominee meets with Congressional leaders

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson met with congressional leaders Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Democratic senators and the White House push for a swift timeline. Jackson met Wednesday morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Later that afternoon, she had a visit with the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the committee's top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. After Schumer and Jackson sat down in the Capitol to talk, Schumer gushed about her to reporters, saying she is “brilliant, beloved" and "belongs" on the nation's highest court. He said they spoke some about her judicial philosophy but mostly about her life and her family. Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, will make the customary rounds of Senate visits in the coming days as the committee prepares for hearings expected in mid-March. Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. Schumer repeated after his meeting that they want to move the nomination “fairly but expeditiously.” If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve as a justice in the court’s 200-plus year history. Breyer has said he won’t leave the bench until this summer, when the court’s session is over, but Democrats are taking no chances in case there is any shift in a 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris provides the deciding vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee says hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21.
The Week

The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but the window is closing

Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 million security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine's border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. "In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania," to Kyiv and other major cities.
