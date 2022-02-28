North Bay cannabis leaders react to latest congressional push for banking reform

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson met with congressional leaders Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Democratic senators and the White House push for a swift timeline. Jackson met Wednesday morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Later that afternoon, she had a visit with the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the committee's top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. After Schumer and Jackson sat down in the Capitol to talk, Schumer gushed about her to reporters, saying she is “brilliant, beloved" and "belongs" on the nation's highest court. He said they spoke some about her judicial philosophy but mostly about her life and her family. Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, will make the customary rounds of Senate visits in the coming days as the committee prepares for hearings expected in mid-March. Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. Schumer repeated after his meeting that they want to move the nomination “fairly but expeditiously.” If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve as a justice in the court’s 200-plus year history. Breyer has said he won’t leave the bench until this summer, when the court’s session is over, but Democrats are taking no chances in case there is any shift in a 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris provides the deciding vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee says hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21.

