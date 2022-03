It's true that one can never have too much pass rush. But there is also suddenly plenty of it to go around this NFL offseason. At least if you have enough cap space to make it happen and an owner with a predilection to spend. Or you are picking high enough in the draft, or are willing to part with abundant draft capital to get there. The league year has yet to officially start, and the franchise tag deadline hasn't even passed yet (more on that a bit later), but this is already shaping up as a unique moment when it comes to adding individuals with an ability to get to the passer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO