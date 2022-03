Calvin Ridley’s future with the Atlanta Falcons and in the NFL had been a mystery entering Monday. Those concerns only grew by the afternoon. Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 NFL season after gambling on games in 2021, according to a league statement. The NFL said Ridley gambled on games over a five-day stretch from November 2021 when he was on the Falcons non-football injury list while dealing with mental health issues. Ridley stepped away from the team citing he needed to focus on his well-being.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO