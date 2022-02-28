ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jackson Dean

allaccess.com
 5 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records artist Jackson Dean will release his debut album, "Greenbroke," inspired by his journey as a rising artist, on Friday, March 11th. Dean collaborated with songwriter/producer...

www.allaccess.com

CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Machine Records
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KSDK

Saying goodbye to Ryan Dean

Ryan Dean and his wife Dana Dean are moving back home to Syracuse, New York, where Ryan will be a morning anchor. They worked at 5 On Your Side for 14 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2022 ACE Eddies: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Tick Tick Boom’ Take Surprising Drama and Comedy Editing Prizes

Click here to read the full article. Underdog “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) beat the higher profile “Dune” (Warner Bros.) and “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) for drama film editing honors at the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards. The live ceremony was held Saturday at the ACE Hotel. Likewise, “Tick Tick Boom” (Netflix) prevailed over the favored “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) in the film comedy category. Other winners included Oscar favorites “Encanto” (Disney) and “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight Pictures) for animated feature and documentary, and “Oslo” (HBO Films) for non-theatrical feature. On the TV side, “Succession” (HBO), “Mare of Easttown” (HBO),...
MOVIES
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Game Sends Warning To 50 Cent Following Dr. Dre Career Comment

The Game raised a few eyebrows when he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that Kanye West did more for him in two weeks than Dr. Dre did ever did during a recent episode of Drink Champs. After all, it was Dr. Dre who signed him to Aftermath Entertainment and helped propel the Compton-bred rapper to stardom with his 2005 debut, The Documentary.
FOOTBALL

