Anne Arundel County, MD

Police ID Man Found Dead Behind Maryland Funeral Home

By David Cifarelli
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0pwl_0eRQD8Em00

The recent death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend behind a funeral home in Maryland has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Devin Scott Freeman, 19, was found with obvious trauma to his body behind the Gonce Funeral home at 4001 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn around 10 a.m., Anne Arundel County police said.

Chief Medical Examiner's Office determined Freeman had died from gunshot wounds, ruling his death as a homicide on Tuesday, March 1.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and the Medical Examiner will rule cause and manner of death. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4700.

Comments / 24

Real-talk 57
7d ago

this is a horrible situation and I don't think it's funny to make jokes about a young man's death. I'm sure he has family that loved him and are mourning his death. Stop people this could have been your love one and how would you feel if your family read some of these comments after your death. smh

Reply
32
Jennifer Bolyard
6d ago

God welcome Devin's soul to the Everlasting Paradise of Heaven, comfort his family and friends 🙏🙏🏻🙏🏻🕊⚘

Reply
11
Karen Sturla Wingerd
6d ago

I hope the funeral home has some type of security cameras & have something to go on.

Reply
13
 

